Cass County school notes

Scholarship semifinalists

Two Cass County students are semifinalists for the 2017 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

They are Evan Williams, from Pleasant Hill High School, and Sara Gammon from Drexel High School.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation received nearly 86,000 applications this year. Williams and Gammon rank with approximately 1,900 high school seniors who are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 each.

Students are selected to advance to this next phase based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities. The full list of semifinalists from across the country can been viewed at www.coca-colascholars.org.

King scholarship at online university

WGU Missouri, which offers online degrees, is accepting applications for the “I Have A Dream” scholarship, given in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The scholarships, valued at up to $2,000 ($500 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms), will be applied toward WGU Missouri’s tuition of $3,250 per term for an undergraduate or graduate degree in fields like information technology, nursing and health care, business or teacher education.

Applications are being accepted through April 10 at missouri.wgu.edu/dream.

WGU Chancellor Angie Besendorfer said the scholarship is designed for Missouri residents who want to enhance their lives by furthering their education. “We hope this opportunity will inspire them to go back to school and complete their degrees.”

Applicants must be new students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in any of WGU Missouri’s 50-plus bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.