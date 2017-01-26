What’s the purpose of all the protests?

I really didn’t want to write about politics or the recent election or protests or anything like that this week. However, it is still a common topic of discussion and we are constantly being bombarded by updates from both camps.

Donald J. Trump is the duly elected and sworn in 45th president of the United States of America. Much to the chagrin of most of Hollywood, the media and the liberal members of my family, that is an unchangeable fact. Please accept it.

I’m having a very difficult time understanding the purpose behind the marches, the protests and the recent rioting during and after the inauguration. After all is said is done, nothing is going to change the facts. He will still be the president and the sun will continue to rise in the east and life will go on.

Please don’t misunderstand my comments about protest.

As far as I’m concerned the right to protest should be held sacred in this nation. Any person or group who experiences injustice or who witnesses injustice should always have the right to peacefully protest. The right of protest should be protected at all costs.

The United States of America is a republic, a union of 50 states joined together for the common good. Our Constitution provides a means to protect the smaller states from being subject to the will of the states of larger population. That is why we have an Electoral College and why it is possible for a person to have more popular votes and yet lose a presidential election.

Frankly, I’m quite comfortable with that, as I’m not interested in having California or New York decide the outcome of the election for me every four years.

Are they marching and protesting because they are simply sore losers? According to what I have read, that is not the official position of the organizers of the various marches across the country. Apparently the marchers were walking and chanting in support of the rights of women and minorities.

Perhaps they feel as though our new president is going to somehow trample their rights.

I don’t approve of a lot of the things that Mr. Trump has said. I don’t like his recent comments about women and I don’t like a lot of the language he has used.

What I find most interesting is that many of the same people who marched last week would defend a movie or book containing those same comments or type of language. If we tried to have books or movies with language like that banned, we would be guilty of censorship.

Our president is a product of our “Me first” culture. He figured out early how to manipulate the press and speak to the hot button issues of the nation.

Is there an imminent threat to the rights of women? I don’t think so. I don’t think there is anything to protest, and if so, why weren’t there people marching and chanting and protesting the actions of the president during the Clinton impeachment? Oh, that’s right, it was all about politics then, wasn’t it?

Finally, what about the rights of our friends from the various minority groups: Do they need to be concerned? After all, the great experiment that came to be called the United States is correctly referred to as a giant melting pot. Hundreds of ethnic groups call this great land home. We are, by and large, a nation of immigrants.

For the past 100 years or so, we have had limitations on immigration. The laws change from time to time, but there is a process for those who come here to be here legally. Proper enforcement of those laws does not constitute a violation of the rights of those citizens who are members of minority groups.

I heard someone remark the other day that we should only have political parties every four years. After that, parties are disbanded and everyone has to work together. Now wouldn’t that be an interesting experiment?

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and his email address is dcoffelt@coffeltlandtitle.com.