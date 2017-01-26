East Lynne schools

Play performers chosen

Cast members have been chosen for “How I Met Your Mummy,” an April 28 performance at East Lynne School. Cast members and their characters:

• Emma Parmenter: Wanda Lucre, greedy museum director.

• Carson Case: Dr. Dusty Bones, archaeologist who is in love with his work.

• Lauren Dale: Becky Trimble, new security guard and scaredy cat.

• Sophia Sparks: Margo Trimble, new security guard, even more of a scaredy cat.

• Bentli Wheeler: Penny Dreadful, pushy newspaper reporter.

• Elli Yoder: Muggs, head thief, dim as a 20 watt bulb.

• India Parris: Pei-Nin-Dah Nekh, Egyptian Princess, slightly crazy.

• Lucas Johnson: Ralph, teenage actor, worry wart.

• Brooke Hopkins: Carla, teenage actor, smart aleck.

• Libby East: Jody, bossy teenage film director.

• Leela Harris: Yo-Wut-Sup, ancient mummy.

