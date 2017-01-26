East Lynne schools

Play performers chosen
Cast members have been chosen for “How I Met Your Mummy,” an April 28 performance at East Lynne School. Cast members and their characters:
• Emma Parmenter: Wanda Lucre, greedy museum director.
• Carson Case: Dr. Dusty Bones, archaeologist who is in love with his work.
• Lauren Dale: Becky Trimble, new security guard and scaredy cat.
• Sophia Sparks: Margo Trimble, new security guard, even more of a scaredy cat.
• Bentli Wheeler: Penny Dreadful, pushy newspaper reporter.
• Elli Yoder: Muggs, head thief, dim as a 20 watt bulb.
• India Parris: Pei-Nin-Dah Nekh, Egyptian Princess, slightly crazy.
• Lucas Johnson: Ralph, teenage actor, worry wart.
• Brooke Hopkins: Carla, teenage actor, smart aleck.
• Libby East: Jody, bossy teenage film director.
• Leela Harris: Yo-Wut-Sup, ancient mummy.