Harrisonville school news

HHS honors seniors

The faculty at Harrisonville High School has chosen seniors Vivian Hartzler and Matthias Carder as Students of the Month for January.

Hartzer, the daughter of Harry and Mary Hartzler, plays basketball at school and is involved in a variety of church activities — helping with children’s church and Bible school and taking mission trips to Indian reservations.

Hartzler, who plans to major in elementary education, likes to read and spend time with her nieces and nephews.

Carder is the son of Doug and Sheri Carder. He’s vice president of Student Council and the debate squad and serves on the leadership council for drama. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and is involved in Freshman Mentoring.

Carder plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science at the University of Missouri.

Students of the Month are selected for their character, citizenship and academics.