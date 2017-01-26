Respect protesters who walk into a tornado

Mr. Coffelt and I are roughly contemporaries, so I offer my perspective.

In 1967, my minimum-wage job at a children’s clothing warehouse paid $1.40 per hour. That first summer out of high school I made enough in three months to pay for two semesters at UMKC including books, clothes and a year’s worth of car insurance. The next summer I worked three jobs.

Back then, 28 percent of America’s workforce were in unions, lifting all incomes. CEOs made about 20 times what their average employee made. Missouri residents attending a University of Missouri school paid no tuition, only “fees and incidentals:” $187.50 a semester my first year; $190 a semester the second year. The Missouri General Assembly and governor financially supported higher education for all.

Today two semesters at UMKC costs about $11,000, but that three-month, minimum-wage job only pays about $3,000. Average CEO pay since the 1970s has risen nearly 1,000 percent compared to 11 percent for the average worker, adjusted for inflation. A bachelor’s degree means a hefty student loan for most nowadays, with years of crushing debt.

If those who are not surviving at the bottom of the economy take to the streets to protest, it’s for a good reason. This country’s working and middle class continues to be looted. Wealth aggregates among a few plutocrats, isn’t invested into production or jobs or educating a broad base of the next generation.

Raising the minimum wage puts money into the hands of people who will spend it, who will invest in their education and their future, and provide more opportunity for most Americans. A higher minimum wage provides leverage to move the economic needle back to the vast majority.

Americans know the game is fixed. Broad voter resentment of that got Trump elected and (Vermont Senator) Bernie Sanders nearly nominated, but nothing will change unless it begins at the bottom. The tax code, banking and financial rules, and government commitment toward higher education are far different today. No modern-day P.T. Barnum will change that. A swamp isn’t drained by adding the fattest Wall Street alligators and ignoring ethical standards.

Once we had the wind at our backs. Today we should respect protesters who struggle to walk into a tornado. As Nobel laureate Bob Dylan opined, I “don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”

Steve Porter,

Cleveland