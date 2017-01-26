At Bernard Campbell, a dedicated principal gets state-wide recognition

For the past 25 years, Sherri Lewis has dedicated her professional life to students at Bernard Campbell Middle School.

Employed there when the school first opened, she served as an English teacher for about a decade, then an improvement coordinator, assistant principal and finally, for the past four years, as the school’s principal.

She’s being recognized for her recent accomplishments. Lewis was named the top mid-level principal in the state by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.

Lewis used the recognition as an opportunity to praise the people she is surrounded by at the school.

“This award provides a venue to share about our student and teacher achievements,” Lewis wrote by email. “I appreciate any time I have the opportunity to highlight them. They are what is important in the work.”

She cited two initiatives undertaken during her time as principal as her top accomplishments.

The first is the “Get Connected Initiative,” which encourages students to get involved in activities “beyond the classroom” and includes a mentorship program.

The second, the “STEM Initiative,” brought several science-based programs to students, including the “Stemposium,” Google Expedition, Maker’s Space, Hour of Code and participation in the Think Big KC competition.

The Bernard Campbell team took first place in the inaugural competition, and the Stemposium linked business leaders and tech specialists for a roundtable discussion with students, “connecting education to industry,” Lewis wrote.

Lewis has also encouraged staff to spearhead extracurricular activities for students, according to Dennis Smith, a community member.

Smith said the activities “encourage students to explore areas of interest that they have above and beyond their everyday classroom studies.”

Such activities include an after-school program that brings professionals from six different fields of engineering, a student-mentor program and a programming and robotics club.

Lewis was nominated for a 2015 award by Nathan Miller, the school’s media specialist. Following the nomination, Lewis received the Missouri Association of School Librarians Service Award for School Administrators.

“Dr. Lewis has been a strong supporter of embedding the library program as well as general literacy and research skills into the curriculum and classroom instruction,” Miller said. “Her passion is working with programs that increase student and teacher leadership, involvement and achievement.”

Lewis will receive the top mid-level principal award at the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals’ spring conference, on March 27.