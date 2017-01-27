Midway girls, Drexel boys advance in Archie tournament

Midway’s Bailey Dean doesn’t have fond memories of last year’s Archie basketball tournament. In a semifinal game against Rich Hill, Dean injured her knee, costing her the rest of the season.

“Tonight she pointed at the spot where that happened and said, ‘I am not going on that side of the floor, coach,’” said Midway girls basketball coach Chad Dean.

It took until the fourth quarter for Bailey Dean and the Vikings to find their comfort zone. Dean scored 10 of Midway’s final 27 points to sink Holden 52-46 Tuesday in the first round of the 87th Archie Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament.

“I was a little bit worried about playing on the same court where it happened but I didn’t think about it once I got into the game,” said Bailey Dean.

For three quarters the sagging Holden defense stymied Midway’s inside attack. Holden held a nine-point lead entering the final quarter. But that lead quickly melted away when Midway’s shots started to fall.

“We have two or three girls that when we can hit some shots from the outside it just lights everybody up and everybody feeds from that,” said Chad Dean. “Once she (Bailey Dean) hit a couple, and Ashlee (Box) hit one, that’s when it turned around for us.”

Makenna Irvin led the Vikings with 21 points. Dean finished with 16, Box scored nine, Audrey Greer four, and Brielee Hewitt two.

The boys’ side of the bracket featured a matchup between fourth-seeded Archie and fifth-seeded Drexel. The two southern Cass County schools are longtime rivals, even somewhat cordial ones.

“It’s always just a good rivalry,” said Drexel coach Chad Harvey. “A lot of the kids are friends off the court so when they play it’s a good game.”

Tuesday’s first-round matchup was another good one. Drexel jumped out to a big lead, but Archie battled back to make a game of it before falling to the Bobcats 46-43.

Behind 11 first-half points from Wyatt Deel, Drexel built a 12-point lead. Just when it appeared the game was out of reach, Archie’s Brady Lett put on a second-half offensive performance that nearly swept Drexel into the consolation bracket.

Lett’s 15 second-half points were not quite enough to get Archie over the hump.

“Brady is a competitive guy and he put the team on his shoulders for a while,” said Harvey. “When he plays free and loose, as a coach it’s scary. He is quick and can hit almost anything.”

In the end, it was the steady on-court leadership of Drexel seniors Joey Jacobs and Jacob Breuer that held the Bobcats together. Jacobs scored seven points and Breuer only had three, but Harvey said they contributed in different ways.

“Joey didn’t score a lot but he grabbed every rebound that came his way,” said Harvey. “Breuer took over the middle. It helps when you have leadership like that.”

And it helped the Bobcats notch a win in this neighborly but spirited rivalry.

“They are only 15 or 20 minutes away so we always give them our best shot,” said Breuer.

Deel finished with 18 points to lead Drexel, which improved to 9-8 with the win. Cole McCroy added 11 points for the Bobcats and Keegan Nichols chipped in eight.

“I think we are working our way up and are getting better,” said Jacobs. “I have a feeling we are turning it around like we do every time this year.”

Lett had 18 points to lead Archie. The Whirlwinds also got 13 points from Morgan Sutton and six each from Cole Sutton and Kale Wheeler.

The tournament concludes Saturday night with the girls championship game at 5:30 and the boys championship game at 7.