Summit Christian standouts enjoy taste of the big time in Blue-Grey game

Sam Huckabee had never been to California before, so he was expecting warm breezes and sunny skies when he arrived in Oakland last week.

Huckabee soon found out that the Bay Area climate often isn’t the idyllic one associated with the southern part of the Golden State.

“On both practices it rained on us,” Huckabee said. “I was expecting 80 degrees in California, but it was 50 and it started raining.”

That was about the only complaint Huckabee and fellow Summit Christian Academy senior Caden Robinson could muster from their three-day stay in Oakland to take part in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. Huckabee was the team captain and starting quarterback for the Atlantic Team, which lost to the Pacific team 36-14 in Saturday’s game at the Oakland Coliseum. Robinson also got to start on the Atlantic team’s defense.

And even though their team lost and they didn’t have go-to-the-beach weather, getting to play in an NFL stadium and meet and compete against some of the top high school talent from around the country more than made up for it.

“Pretty much everything about it I liked,” said Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman who played on both sides of the ball for SCA. “We got to meet a whole bunch of new guys and form a team in a couple of days and learn a whole bunch of plays and stuff.”

Playing on and against a team loaded with Division-I prospects from bigger schools, Huckabee made his presence felt by completing seven of 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. His first TD came on a 33-yard strike across the middle on a post pattern; his second on a screen pass that turned into a 70-yard score.

“Coach told us before the game about getting an opportunity, and I feel like I did the best for my opportunity that was given to me,” said Huckabee, who rotated snaps with two other quarterbacks. “I threw two touchdown passes and I don’t think I could have done any better than that. I feel like I did well.”

Robinson also felt he held his own during his time on the field at defensive tackle. So did his SCA teammate, who benefitted often from the protection he provided or holes helped open on the Eagles’ offensive line.

“I got to watch him play a lot and he got to watch me play,” Huckabee said. “I thought Caden did a really good job. There were many times when he was in the backfield, so he was causing havoc on the defense.”

Huckabee and Robinson said they both enjoyed the big-time atmosphere of the game, which was played on the home field of the Oakland Raiders and streamed live on ESPN3. And they realized it was likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, since both are expected to sign with small-college programs.

Even after getting a taste of the big time against big-time athletes, they’re still fine with that. Huckabee is leaning toward signing with NAIA powerhouse Baker University in Kansas, while Robinson has already committed to Evangel University in Springfield.

“I feel I’m under-recruited after seeing what I could do and playing with those guys,” Huckabee said. “But I went to Baker and I really liked it there. I really like the coaches and the type of offense they run.”

“I thought (after the game) maybe I could have (gone Division-I) if I wanted to,” Robinson said. “As I thought about it, I thought I’m glad to be where I’ve gotten to. Maybe I could have made it a little further, but I’m still happy.”

Robinson and Huckabee were also happy to represent a Summit Christian Academy football program that didn’t even exist five years ago. And while they didn’t hang together all the time as they both made new friends from all over the nation, they both still felt it was a special way to spend one last time together on the same team.

“After the game (Robinson) came up to me and said, ‘Dude, this is the last game in high school we’re going to play together,’” Huckabee said. “And we might play against each other the next coming years.”