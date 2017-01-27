Marksmen off to best start in 26 years

The Sherwood boys basketball team is off to a historical start this season. The Marksmen, who sat at 10-2 after their first 12 games, are off to their best start in 26 years.

The last Sherwood boys basketball team to have better record than the current Marksmen was back in 1991. That team, led by Travis Salmon, holds the best season in school history with a record of 25-3. The 1991 Marskmen were also the last team to win a district title as well.

There’s a lot to compare between this year’s team and that great 1991 team. The biggest comparison comes from their leading scorers. Salmon, the leader of the 1991 Marksmen, holds the school records for career points with 1,861 and season points-per-game average with 32. Nick Miles, the leader of the 2017 Marksmen, currently sits at 1,253 points as a junior and is averaging 30 points per game this season.

Both Salmon and Miles come from great basketball families within the Sherwood community. Travis’ older brother, Terry Salmon, was a good ballplayer, just like Nick’s older brother Jon. Jon Miles graduated last year with a career total of 1,314 points and led the 2016 Marksmen to a district championship game.

Sherwood coach Preston Steinhoff said it will be tough for the Marksmen to replicate the success of the 1991 team, but their second year coach said he and he and his team are up for the challenge.

“Right now, we are firing on all cylinders,” Steinhoff said. “I’m getting production out of every single player. If we can continue to play team defense and outwork our opponents night in and night out, we can do anything.

“I’m so proud of each and every player. It’s been a dream come true to be able to work with such a great group of young men.”

Sherwood is currently playing in the Clinton tournament, where the Marksmen are the No. 3 seed. The Marksmen played sixth-seed El Dorado Springs Thursday and will face No. 2 seed Clinton tonight at 7:30.