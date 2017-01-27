Former KC schoolteacher sentenced after attempting to outsmart mortgage lenders

A Lee’s Summit man was sentenced to four years in federal prison for trying to outsmart home mortgage lenders.

Albert Roberts, 68, was sentenced in federal court today on four counts of wire fraud.

He was found guilty at trial last May for his role in a $3.7 million mortgage fraud scheme.

The Lee’s Summit man, a retired KC schoolteacher, purchased 12 homes from 2002 to 2007 in Greenwood, Peculiar and Lee’s Summit.

Roberts structured the loans used to purchase the homes in such a way so as to receive more than $800,000 in kickbacks that were not disclosed to the lenders, according to the Western District of Missouri.

Roberts also provided false representations and omitted facts to obtain the loans. Roberts was found guilty of wire fraud in connection with two of the home purchases, though evidence at trial indicated Roberts’ fraud extended to 10 additional properties, according to a release from the Western District of Missouri.

The court ordered Roberts pay nearly $2 million in restitution.