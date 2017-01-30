St. Sabina ‘Green Team’ seeks to convert climate-change deniers

Source: Independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Growing problem: Most of the warming occurred in the past 35 years, with 16 of the 17 warmest years on record occurring since 2001.

2 degrees : The planet’s average surface temperature has risen by this amount since the late 19th century, driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.

The Arctic: Last year was the warmest on record in the Arctic, corresponding with a record-low level of sea ice found in the region throughout most of the year.

U.S.: 2016 was the second warmest year on record for the contiguous U.S. 2012 was the warmest year on record.

1.78 degrees : 2016’s average temperature was 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average temperature of the 20th century.

Third straight year: 2016 marked the third consecutive year to set a record high for global average surface temperature.

Warmest months: Not only was 2016 the warmest year on record, but eight of the 12 months that make up the year – from January through September, with the exception of June – were the warmest on record for those respective months. October and November of 2016 were the second warmest of those months on record – behind records set in 2015.

Warmest year: Last year had the highest average global surface temperature since record keeping began in 1880.

Images of Bolivians walking across the cracked bed of a one-time lake evoked compassion. They are fishermen, and their boats lay, overturned and abandoned, like beached marine life.

Other images, of a Polynesian island nation thousands of miles from the nearest continent, evoked fear. Thousands have fled from the nation of Tuvalu. High tide rises each year, and the government is in the process of evacuating the remaining 10,000 Tuvaluans.

“Climate change seems to be affecting the poorest first, and they’re already suffering greatly from the results,” said Dwayne Katzer. “And sadly, this seems to be affecting some communities that are contributing very little carbon (to the atmosphere).”

Katzer was one of about 15 parishioners who met at St. Sabina Catholic Church in Belton to discuss strategies to combat climate change.

A video was shown, illustrating the effects on people around the world: in Bolivia at Lake Poopó, in Tuvalu and in coastal Louisiana, which has lost 1,900 square miles of land, due in part to rising sea levels, since 1932.

At St. Sabina, parishioners discussed ways to find common ground with climate change deniers.

They referred to Pope Francis’ “Laudato Si,” a book in which the leader of Catholicism appeals to all people, not just those of his religious denomination, to be receptive to the threat of climate change to the planet:

“We need a conversation which includes everyone, since the environmental challenge we are undergoing, and its human roots, concern and affect us all,” Pope Francis writes.

Biagio Mazza, a pastoral associate at the church, said the Bible’s dictum to love thy neighbor is often interpreted as limited to human beings.

“But the Pope challenges us to think of our environment as a human being,” Mazza said. “The trees are our neighbor; the planet is our neighbor; water is our neighbor, and when our neighbor is being unjustly treated, we need to do something about it.”

The group collaborated on framing future discussions with climate deniers around this idea: that the earth, as God’s creation, must be protected.

Michelle Rose cited Genesis, saying God placed a person in the Garden of Eden to till and guard it. Many other passages, Rose said, refer to humans tending and cultivating the land.

“To some extent, we have forgotten that,” Rose said.

Added Mazza, “Sadly, we’ve done a great job tilling but not keeping it.”

To combat climate change, the participants agreed education is key.

That can be done at the local and state level, according to Erik Kurtenbach, and with the election of President Donald Trump, who has called climate change a hoax perpetrated by China to weaken American industry, local governments must act in the coming years.

For others in the room, there was a frustration with the lack of concern shown by political leaders.

“(Politicians) don’t seem to be as concerned about it as much as they are about getting re-elected,” said Nancy Amfahr.

Though Trump has eased his “hoax” rhetoric, some of his appointees, such as Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, have denied humans’ hand in climate change in the past.

At the end of the group’s session, all were asked to sign a petition to be sent to Trump. The petition calls on the president to honor the Paris Agreement — a pact among nations to limit greenhouse gas emissions — and to support the development of sustainable energy industry.

Most of the participants signed the petition.

Among the methods discussed to address climate change were recycling, notifying elected representatives of the issue, repairing rather than replacing household appliances and other items, signing petitions and engaging in constructive dialogue with others.

“It starts small,” Kurtenbach said, “For me, the best thing to do is to ... live by example.”