Message from schools should be that law enforcement promotes peace

Part I of this column last week laid down reality of a widening cultural gap between police and the minority communities. How can law enforcement professionals use their education processes in schools to infuse cultural acceptance in the minds of the youth they teach?

Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) is a program that puts law enforcement officers in front of the youth in a structured educational setting. Interactions between DARE officers and students in schools are based on trust and mutual respect.

Here peaceful, friendly and cordial teaching and learning take place. Contrary to other instances where officers are in the business of enforcing laws D.A.R.E. officers are there to educate. Their impact on the young minds must be positive and effective because these interactions occur when the children’s minds are still malleable, flexible and receptive.

The cultural component of the program should be designed in such a way that kids be able to take the message back to their parents that D.A.R.E. officers and other officers are actually “peace officers.” Children should therefore become teachers to their parents in matters of police-citizen interactions, and not the other way around, where parents warn their kids about the danger that officers represent for them.

In order for their cultural teaching to be successful, D.A.R.E. professionals must first be equipped with effective cultural skills. This requires that officers internalize the essentials of cultural sensitivity and understanding. They must also develop the required cultural flexibility to recognize cultural relativity, that unfamiliar cultural behaviors are neither good nor bad, right or wrong, but simply different.

The first step to achieve cultural competency should be for officers to understand their own cultures, their biases, stereotypes, prejudices and fears. We all carry biases. Some are explicit but others are implicit and unknown to their hosts.

D.A.R.E. officers — like all of us — should be able to overcome their biases and prejudices, thus preventing them to be show on the outside in the form of discrimination. Their role around children should to be bias-free at all times.

The second step is the mastery of the cultures of their students and their parents. Understanding the history, the values and belief systems of the students they teach will help officers develop the ability to avoid unfortunate cultural blunders and encounters with young people of various cultural backgrounds.

D.A.R.E. professionals’ ability to effectively and positively manage cultural interactions with young people of various cultural backgrounds would be a great asset to their interactions with the youth.

Thirdly, officers should be able to bridge other cultures with theirs, with the understanding that each culture has well defined constructs that form the identity of its constituents, and that not every fight deserved to be taken with the highest force and power.

The ability to bridge cultures will certainly assist in creating opportunity for officers to improve overall relationships between law enforcement and the youth of all cultures through effective and positive interactions.

Finally, I would invite D.A.R.E. officers to apply the commitment that I share at the beginning of all of the cultural competency and racial profiling workshops I lead. It reads: “In order to instill a commitment to bias-free policing in officers, we first commit to bias-free instructional strategies. We use positive, non-accusatory contents, ideas, and discussions that are proven to be more effective than those that stress negative sanctions, accusations, blames or fears.”

The application of these steps could help D.A.R.E. serve as a catalyst for reducing overall tension and racial profiling. By creating effective and positive interactions with the youth, building trust between law enforcement and a community will in the long run become a reality, one household at a time.

In the current state of lowest police-community trust throughout the nation, I believe that D.A.R.E. is essential.

Emmanuel Ngomsi is pr esident of All World Languages & Cultures, Inc. Reach him at info@universalhighways.com or 816-554-6000, or visit www.universalhighways.com