Local group joins quilting project to commemorate victims of Holocaust

Denniele Bohannon, a Log Cabin Quilter with a passion for the craft, is entreating other quilters to join a unique project that aims to commemorate victims of the Holocaust.

The “70273 Project” is named for the number of disabled people murdered during the Holocaust.

The founder of the projects, Jeanne Hewell-Chambers, wished to give special recognition to those victims by stitching 70,273 white blocks into quilts. The color of the blocks represent innocence, and each will bear two red “X’s” representing the marks made on the victims’ medical papers by Nazis signifying a death sentence.

“Harrisonville, Missouri, it is our turn to help,” Bohannon wrote in an email to a group of quilters.

A group met Jan. 28 and plans to meet again Feb. 23 at Pearson Hall of the Harrisonville branch of the Cass County Public Library, 400 E. Mechanic St.

Stitchers are asked to bring their machines. Children are encouraged to attend to help create blocks.

“70,273 blocks is a huge undertaking, but how can we not participate?” Bohannon wrote. “There are groups all around the world sewing, painting, drawing and embroidering blocks to commemorate each life lost.”

Goodwill now accepting nominations for its “Work Awards”

The nonprofit Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas is accepting nominations for businesses and people demonstrating a commitment to their communities.

The “Work Awards” recognize diversity in the workplace, service, perseverance and positivity, among other qualities, by businesses and individuals.

The nominating window closes Feb. 14, and nominations can be made online, at powerofworkkc.org.

Among the awards are the “Bright Future,” “Empowerment,” “Generational Strength” and “Bob Smart Legacy” awards.

Eligibility requirements vary for each award. There are requirements for businesses with more than 500 employees or less than 250 employees.

Winning businesses and individuals will be recognized at a luncheon April 19 at the Grand Street Cafe.

All proceeds will benefit Goodwill programs and services.

Five area cities recognized as “communities for all ages”

The Mid-America Regional Council recognized the City of Raymore as a “Community for All Ages” last week.

Raymore earned the KC Communities for All Ages Silver level award.

The Communities for All Ages recognition program was developed by the First Suburbs Coalition and KC Communities for All Ages — two groups convened by MARC to develop programs and tools to support older, first-tier suburbs; help communities respond to the rapid increase in the older adult population; and make communities more welcoming for all age groups.

The Communities for All Ages recognition program encourages communities to respond positively to changing demographics and adopt policy and program approaches that make the region a great place to live and age well.

More information about the recognition program is available online at www./kccfaa/org.