Sheriff’s crime report: String of mail thefts leave Cass residents postage-less

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

01/25/17 05:58 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE, BELTON

On January 25, 2017, at approximately 0637 hours, a deputy responded to Country Club Drive, Loch Lloyd, in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed the reporting parties ex-spouse violated a court order by entering and removing property from the residence.

01/25/17 13:44 188TH TERRACE, BELTON

On January 25, 2017 at approximately 1400 hours, a deputy was contacted by a victim reporting mail had been stolen from her mail box at East 188th Terrace, Belton. A suspect has been identified in this case.

01/25/17 14:03 190TH ST, BELTON

On January 25, 2017 at approximately 1422 hours a deputy was dispatched to contact a victim who was reporting mail had been stolen from her mailbox at East 190th Street, Belton. A suspect has been identified in this case.

01/25/17 20:30 171ST ST, BELTON

On January 25, 2016 at approximately 2033 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. 171st Street, Belton, Missouri in reference a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a victim who stated her car was stolen. A suspect has been identified.

Cleveland

01/23/17 10:00 STATE ROUTE Y, CLEVELAND

On Monday, January 23, 2017 at approximately 1700 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of East State Route Y in rural Cleveland, in regards to a report of stolen mail. The victim stated that her mail was stolen from her mailbox on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. No suspect information is available at this time.

Creighton

01/23/17 14:19 THIRD ST, CREIGHTON

On January 23, 2017 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at W. Third St., Creighton. The victim reported fraudulent activity on his debit card. A suspect has been identified in this investigation.

Drexel

01/27/17 16:49 STATE ROUTE O, DREXEL

On January 27, 2017 a deputy conducted a burglary investigation that occurred at S. State Route O, Drexel. The reporting party stated a lawn tractor, water pump, and copper tubing were taken from the residence. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

Freeman

01/29/17 11:06 STATE ROUTE O, FREEMAN

On January 29, 2017 a deputy was dispatched to South State Route O, Freeman, for a property damage. Victim told a deputy that her mother-in-law’s vehicle had its tires slashed in the driveway of the residence. A suspect has been identified.

Garden City

01/25/17 07:03 BEECH ST, GARDEN CITY

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at approximately 0706 hours a deputy was dispatched to Beech Street, Garden City, in reference to a report of stealing. Victim stated someone broke into her vehicle and took gift items. No suspects have been identified.

Harrisonville

01/23/17 23:04 CAMP BRANCH ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On Januarty 23, 2017, a deputy responded to S Camp Branch Road, Harrisonville, in reference to an anonymous tip on a stolen vehicle. An investigation resulted in the recovery of a stolen 2010 Chevrolet HHR.

01/24/17 14:33 267TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On January 24, 2017 a deputy conducted an stolen vehicle investigation that occurred at E. 267th Street, Harrisonville. The vehicle was located and a pursuit ensued. The suspects have been taken into custody.

01/25/17 14:11 LAKE ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at approximately 1416 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of South Lake Road in rural Harrisonville, in regards to a reported burglary. The victim stated that that several items were stolen from the residence. No suspect information is available at this time.

01/25/17 17:08 273RD ST, HARRISONVILLE

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at approximately 1711 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 273rd Street, Harrisonville, in reference to a report of burglary. Victim stated someone had broken into his residence and stolen some items. No suspects have been identified.

Peculiar

01/24/17 18:01 200TH ST, PECULIAR

On January 24, 2017, at approximately 1924 hours, a deputy responded to E 200th Street, Peculiar, in reference to a trespassing that occurred earlier in the evening. An investigation revealed a subject did trespass on the property and make threats toward a family member. A suspect has been identified in this incident.

01/28/17 09:59 ROCK HAVEN ROAD, PECULIAR

On January 28, 2017 at approximately 1000 hours a deputy was dispatched to 2501 West Mechanic, Harrisonville, in reference to a walk in report of stealing from a mailbox. An investigation revealed that mail had been stolen from the mailbox at Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville. No suspects have been identified.

Pleasant Hill

01/27/17 12:55 CAMP BRANCH ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On January 27, 2017 at 1255 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Camp Branch Road, Pleasant Hill, in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed a purse was stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of this residence. No suspects have been identified.

Raymore

01/24/17 07:31 HUBACH HILL/PARROT FARM, RAYMORE

On January 24, 2017 a deputy investigated an assault that occurred in the area of Hubach Hill Road and Parrot Farm Road, Raymore, Missouri. Victim told a deputy he was hit in the face by an unknown white male. No suspect information is available at this time.