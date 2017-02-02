Though the decision-making process may take time, it’s essential in government

While discussing community service, I half jokingly and half seriously offer my view as to what constitutes the perfect committee. The answer, of course, is a committee of three: when two are absent! Not the ideal answer, I know, but sometimes I just feel like it’s time to move on and make a decision.

As the old expression goes, after all is said and done, more is usually said than done. But that’s the way it is with committees, legislative bodies and governance in general. As a people, we have a deep-seated need to discuss issues and work out problems as they occur.

It is very apparent that President Trump is moving rapidly to follow up on many of his campaign promises. While I, for one, criticized what I thought was excessive use of executive orders during the last administration, it appears that there may be many more of those to come.

I understand impatience with the decision-making process. I marvel at the number of times that I have heard of calls for a study. Paying for a study to determine a need to reach a consensus to draw a conclusion makes no sense to me. Sometimes I just want to yell out, “You are surrounded by people who know what to do: Just make the decision already!”

So I understand the president’s sense of urgency, the need to act and the desire to accomplish and move on. In the business world, it’s important to make the call, right or wrong, and live with the consequences. I’m used to that. If I make the right decision, I prosper, if I make the wrong one, I lose — easy enough to understand.

Government doesn’t work that way. Our mayor, our presiding commissioner, our governor, our president are not dictators. None of them was elected to single-handedly run their respective governments. This has nothing to do with agreeing or disagreeing with any of their individual views or actions. This is about the checks and balances in place to protect us and even to protect them from themselves.

I appreciate quick decisions and fast actions. I do not like wasting time or wasting money. To me, waste is a sin. I also have to remind myself that quick decisions and fast action are not always the best course. I am the smartest person I know, and if you don’t believe me, just ask me. But I have been wrong and I have paid for it.

Could I have avoided some bad calls by taking more time to consider or looking for wise counsel? Perhaps. But knowing me, if I sounded good at the time, and if I thought it was time to decide and move on, so be it!

If President Trump was to ask my advice (wouldn’t that be something!), I truly have something to offer. Simply put: Surround yourself with intelligent people. And listen to them.

While I’m giving out unsolicited advice, I have some for all of those opposed to the actions of the current president. As an alternative to protesting and tweeting and posting, may I suggest something positive for a change? If you adamantly disagree with any of the new executive orders, why not offer an alternative?

I’m not talking about marching and holding up signs, but doing something constructive. What about getting together with other like-minded folks to discuss and draft proposed alternative regulations and laws? These could be submitted to various regulating agencies and legislators for consideration.

But it would take time to form a committee and that would require a great deal of work and energy and after all, it’s just easier to sit back and complain.

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and his email address is dcoffelt@coffeltlandtitle.com.