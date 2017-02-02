Tenure has its place at universities

State Rep. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville has introduced Missouri bill HB266 in the Missouri State Legislature.

This is proposed legislation that should be of interest to all Missourians, especially those graduating from high school this spring and planning to move on to a Missouri State University.

While Mr. Brattin promotes the bill as improving “transparency,” its main provision is to eliminate tenure for faculty at Missouri state universities. Although he declares the Bill is to fix a “broken system,” he has been unable to supply examples of what is broken and how abolishing tenure in our state schools could fix it.

Mr. Brattin is forthcoming that the bill forces faculty “to focus on teaching and engage in research that promises tangible benefits for the state.” As a college-bound high school graduate, you may want to ask yourself whether you agree with Harrisonville’s representative that the reason you are going to college is to provide “tangible benefits for the state,” (or some broader purpose), and whether you believe eliminating tenure will make that happen.

Additionally, the bill would require universities to post on their websites “the current job market for people who have earned the degree” and “employment data for the most recent graduating class.”

Most human resource departments would have trouble doing some of that. Certainly there have been abuses in those areas, pretty much all in the private sector for-profit market, especially the online universities. I haven’t heard of that kind of deception by a state university, and according to Mr. Brattin, he hasn’t either. He’s just making a sincere effort “to know what the university is up to.”

Mr. Brattin, if you don’t know that, what are you doing writing legislation about it?

Tenure is awarded based on “a combination of research, teaching skills and public service” according to The University of Missouri. “Tenure was created in the early 20th century to protect faculty from pressures by donors and politicians who targeted professors for unpopular views or research.”

Mr. Brattin says he is making sure the professors don’t “go off on the deep end on certain issues.” What issues, Mr. Brattin? Who decides them?

I don’t share Mr. Brattin’s apparent conviction that academia is unable to govern itself. Given his inability to provide a concrete example in Missouri state universities of any of the points he claims he’s fixing, I can’t help thinking that the assistance of Mr. Brattin and his colleagues is probably not needed or desirable.

John Walkup, Harrisonville