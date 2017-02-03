Sherwood girls roll back into conference play

The Sherwood girls basketball team is on a roll as it heads into the heart of Crossroads Conference play.

The Marksmen had a three-game winning streak after beating Heritage Christian 36-25 Monday night in a conference game at Olathe, Kan.

Leading the way Monday for the Marksmen was Senior Melaina Salmon with 12 points, and sophomore Katy Mouse, who finished with nine. During the streak the Marksmen, 9-7, were defeating opponents by an average of 11 points per game.

Sherwood’s winning streak started the week before with two victories in the Clinton Invitational tournament. The Marksmen won the consolation side of the tournament bracket Jan. 27 by beating Nevada in a tight back and forth game 40-38. Mouse led the way for Sherwood with 23 points and 10 rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Sherwood’s boys also won Monday night, rallying from an 18-9 first-quarter deficit to beat Heritage Christian Academy 52-50. Nick Miles scored with less than a minute left to put the Marksmen up for good, and Colton Branstine's freethrow in the closing seconds helped seal the victory.

Miles finished with a tean-high 36 points and went 13-for-13 from the free-throw line, and Elijah Johnson also finished in double figures for Sherwood with 12 points. The victory gave Sherwood a 12-4 record heading into conference games against Maranatha Christian Academy and Butler.

Sherwood’s boys finished fourth in the Clinton Invitational after falling to Versailles 74-55 Jan. 28 in the third-place game. The Marksmen beat El Dorado Springs 58-56 in the first round Jan. 26 and lost to Clinton 64-40 the next night in the semifinals. Miles was selected to the All-Tournament Team. Miles averaged 25 points over the Marksmen’s three tournament games.