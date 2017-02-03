Area athletes sign letters of intent

High school athletes from all over Cass County made their college choices official Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Harrisonville saw three members of its Class 4 state champion football team sign their letters of intent during a ceremony at the school. Running back Morgan Selemaea and wide receiver/linebacker Joe Snooks signed with Pittsburg State, and quarterback Brandon Eickhorst signed to play baseball at State Fair Community College.

Other Harrisonville athletes scheduled to sign included Eleanor Dick, soccer, South Dakota State; Jarett Goss, baseball, St. Mary's University; Lilly McClellan (Harold), soccer, Allen County (Kan.) Community College; Megan Potter, volleyball, Longview Community College; Baylee Streit, soccer, Central Methodist; Katy Stuckey, volleyball, Longview Community College; and Jazmynn Zielenski, cheerleading, Missouri Valley.

Raymore-Peculiar defensive end Anthony Payne, as expected, signed his letter of intent to play football at Kansas State. Payne, a Suburban Gold Conference first-team and one-time Class 6 All-State team selection, verbally committed to K-State last summer.

Ray-Pec also had Nick Cook sign to play football at Pittsburg State. Four other Panthers signed to play men’s soccer: Camden Darby and Jake Gaynor with Avila, Spencer Hiles with William Woods and Mark Poindexter with Missouri S&T.

Ray-Pec softball standout Callie Martin signed her letter with Missouri. Other Panther girls signings included Felecia Cummons, tennis, William Jewell; Regan Edwards, soccer, Southwest Baptist University; Katelyn Hayes, soccer, Bellevue (Neb.) University; Nicole Johnson, volleyball, Baker University; Jana Jones, golf, Ottawa University; Hannah Leimkuhler, soccer, Johnson County Community College; Darby Lewis, softball, Allen County Community College; Sydnee Miller, volleyball, Northwest Oklahoma State; Taylor Rayos, soccer, Blue River Community College; and Erin Vlasak, volleyball, Central Methodist.

Belton had three football players among its signees. Tui Huston-Asaeli signed with Lincoln University, while Nick Snider and Dylon Smith signed with Baker University. Two other Pirates signed to play baseball: Dillon Elliott with Benedictine College and Chance VanEaton with Avila University

James Barnes of Pleasant Hill signed to play baseball at Longview Community College.