Whirlwinds win back bragging rights from Drexel

Bragging rights in a rivalry are a sacred thing, but just how long do they last?

When it comes to Archie and Drexel, make that one week.

Last week, in the opening round of Archie’s tournament, the lower seeded Bobcats upset the Whirlwinds, sending Archie into the consolation bracket. On Tuesday, the Whirlwinds took Drexel into overtime and scored 17 points in the extra period and beat the Bobcats 52-44 in the rematch at Archie.

“I think maybe we just got the roll (overtime tip-off) to go first,” said Archie coach Brian Thomas. “If they had got the roll, who’s to say it wouldn’t have gone the other way.”

Drexel led most of the game until Archie found its offense in the final minutes.

“If they are within eight or 10 points they are going to come back and beat you,” said Drexel coach Chad Harvey. “It’s always been like that since I have been at Drexel. They are a good team when the pressure is on.”

Drexel had to work hard to get the game into overtime. With the Bobcats down two points with 5 seconds to play, Harvey called a time out to devise a play to go the length of the court.

“We call that play touchdown,” said Harvey. “It’s basically putting (Wyatt) Deel on a fly pattern and letting Joey (Jacobs) get it to him.”

It worked, and the game went to overtime tied 35-35.

If it weren’t for eight missed layups in the first half, the Bobcats would have won the game without having to send it into overtime with a Hail Mary.

“Other than giving up that long pass, we did a good job of holding them,” said Thomas.

Archie’s Brennan Baer led all scorers with 21 points. Senior Brady Lett scored 14, Tyler Setzer 10, Morgan Sutton and Kale Wheeler each had three and Chance Kurzweil finished with one point.

Drexel got a team-best 17 points from Jacob Breuer, 13 from Deel 13 and 10 from Jacobs. Cole Barnhart and Keegan Nichols added two each for the Bobcats.

Drexel’s girls didn’t need any last-second heroics to pull off a victory. The Bobcats jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first half and never looked back in beating the Whirlwinds 54-42.

Archie led 11-10 after the first quarter, but the Bobcats outscored the Whirlwinds 19-8 in the second period for 29-19 lead. After that, Drexel girls coach Tim Latham liked the Bobcats’ chances.

“I think when we have got up to a lead like that, only a couple times has anyone caught up on us and pulled it out,” said Latham. “We are tough on defense. If you give us a lead we are going to hold onto it.”

The young Whirlwinds were able to narrow the deficit to five points in the third quarter, but the Bobcats regrouped and made their early lead stick.

“We are getting better,” said Thomas, who is also the Archie girls head coach. “We are playing much better in longer stretches now. We play really hard and I can’t fault them for how hard they play.”

According to Drexel junior point guard Maddy Jones, the key to winning is keeping a positive attitude.

“When things are not going our way, we don’t let our head drop,” said Jones, who led Drexel with 16 points. “We just go to the next play, the next shot and that’s how it goes. We don’t focus on the past, we just play for the future.”

Braylen Johnston also reached double figures for Drexel with 12 points. Alyssa Harper had nine points, Alicia LaGotta and Jenna Eastwood scored six each and Maycie Mayfield chipped in five.

Morgan Lyons and Cassie Ogden scored 11 each to lead Archie. Lauren Royster scored seven points, Kayla Cummings six, Hannah Marolt three, and Emily Patton and Jocelyn Williams added two each.