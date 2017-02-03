Midway battles hard in loss to Butler

If you want to find the Midway girls basketball team on game days, you might swing by Miss B’s Café across the state line in Louisburg, Kan. The locals know that Miss B’s might be the best kept secret in the area, and after last Saturday’s championship game of the 87th annual Archie Girls and Boys basketball tournament, the Vikings are making a name for themselves as well.

Midway, a Class 1 school, matched Class 3 Butler basket for basket before falling in overtime to the Bears 75-71.

“I am so proud of the way we played,” said Midway coach Chad Dean. “We came out with some energy and fire. We came at them, we didn’t back down, we rebounded well.”

Had the Vikings made a few more free throws down the stretch, they may have come home with the championship trophy. Midway only shot 59% from the line.

“We went into overtime against at really good team while missing 14 free throws in regulation,” said Dean. “That’s 14 opportunities that we could have had to be on the winners’ side rather than going into overtime. Normally, we are a pretty good free throw shooting team but that night we weren’t.”

Midway had its chances. The Vikings led 32-29 at the half and established a six-point lead with only 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter before allowing the Bears to claw back into the game.

Makenna Irvin and Baily Dean led the Vikings with 22 points each. Senior Ashley Box scored 11, Alicia Mendoza six, Brielee Hewitt and Audrey Greer had five each.

Irvin and Dean also performed well enough to earn all-tournament team honors.

“Makenna has always been our scorer; we always try to get her the ball around the bucket,” Dean said. “Baily has stepped up, especially the last couple weeks. When our point guard Maddie Anderson went out for surgery, Baily kind of took on that role and has really blossomed. Every game she just keeps getting better and better.”