100th graduate of Cass drug court was inspired to get clean for family

Joy filled a room usually filled with somber people.

Three recovering addicts were celebrated Feb. 1 for their sobriety, in the very courthouse where they had previously faced criminal charges.

The Cass County drug court program, which started in 2005, offers an inexpensive and effective rehabilitation while diverting criminally charged addicts from prison. And its 100th graduate smiled modestly as camera bulbs flashed and an audience of about 100 applauded.

Shane Craig, a man of few words, had once told Stephanie Roberts, a probation and parole officer, that he needed to see his son to stay sober.

“I remember telling him, ‘Shane, you need to switch that thinking,’ ” Roberts said at the graduation. She offered this advice to him then: “You don’t need to see your son to become sober; you need to become sober to see your son.”

Craig’s 11-year-old son, Ryan, watched from the first row of benches as his father shook Rumley’s hand.

Craig said the drug court program helped to return his sense of autonomy — that he came to learn he could make choices with positive effects on his life.

“My son has been my life and I got distracted from that,” Craig said. “My newfound sobriety has led me back to being in his life.”

Nancy Carter, Craig’s grandmother, attendedthe ceremony. She credited the drug court program with saving her grandson’s life.

Craig’s mother, Debra Sherrow, had her doubts when her son was admitted to the program.

But at his graduation, only pride showed on her face. And tears.

Judge Michael Rumley touted the drug court program for its fiscal and rehabilitative benefits. He said it costs about $7,000 per participant per year to run, while prison costs approximately $36,000 per inmate.

The recidivism rate, or rate that an offender commits another crime after treatment or incarceration, is just 10 percent for drug court graduates, compared to 55 to 80 percent for paroled inmates, according to Rumley.

“We do it for 20 to 25 percent of the cost with a five times greater success rate,” Rumley said. “It’s a win-win.”

Drug court participants are surrounded by a support team, who guide them to finding housing, holding down a job and earning a G.E.D. if necessary.

Many rely on the social safety net before coming into the program.

“The result of meeting our requirements is they get off food stamps and state aid,” Rumley said, “which is an even greater savings than by sending them to the Department of Corrections.”

Local organizations lend support, too. Rumley listed the Elk’s Lodge, Lions Club, Heartland Baptist Fellowship and University of Missouri Extension Center for their contributions. He also thanked employers in town for giving participants an opportunity to work.

“Without outside support groups, no one would succeed in this program,” Rumley said.

As Craig and the three other graduates, who wished not to be named, celebrated the evening, Rumley called the graduation of the 100th drug court participant a “milestone.”

Presiding Judge William Collins, who delivered a speech before the graduation, said Rumley’s dedication to the program has contributed to its success since its inception.

“(Rumley) always seems to get the best out of everybody on the team,” Collins said. “He expects excellence.”