Saylor Johnson was a sophomore Harrisonville High student who died last month in a fire.

In honor of her death and to benefit her family, a fundraiser will be held later this month at the Trade Fair Mall, 2301 S. Commercial, St. in Harrisonville.

There will be a cake walk, chili dinner, raffle and poker tournament, with the proceeds going to the young girl’s family.

The event will take place Feb. 25. To sponsor the event or to make a donation, call 816-724-6459.