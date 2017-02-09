Sheriff’s crime report: Suspect allegedly tried to run over victim with truck in Harrisonville

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

02/01/17 08:42 CLEMENT ROAD, ARCHIE

On February 1, 2017 a deputy was dispatched to a suspicious activity at South Clement Road, Archie. A burglary report has been taken regarding this issue.

Creighton

01/31/17 11:23 D ST, CREIGHTON

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at approximately 1128 hours a deputy was dispatched to D Street, Creighton in reference to a report of harassment. Victim said her ex-boyfriend was driving by recording her with his phone and sending hateful text messages. The suspect was identified.

Garden City

01/30/17 16:41 STATE ROUTE Z, GARDEN CITY

On Monday, January 30, 2017 at approximately 1642 hours a deputy was dispatched to contact a victim by phone in reference to a report of stealing. Victim stated someone had stolen her social security debit card and prescription medications. A suspect has not been identified.

01/31/17 19:44 323RD ST, GARDEN CITY

On Tuesday January 31, 2017 at approximately 1950 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E 323rd St. Garden City, in reference to a stolen trailer. The victim told a deputy that the black 2016 Interstate trailer was taken sometime between Saturday 01/28/2017 and Tuesday 01/31/2017. No suspect identified at this time.

Harrisonville

01/30/17 14:18 263RD ST, HARRISONVILLE

On January 30, 2017 at approximately 1419 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 263rd Street, Harrisonville in reference to trespassing in progress. Two suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail for processing.

02/01/17 00:01 255TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On February 1, 2017 at about 0003 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. 255th Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival a deputy contacted the victim, who told a deputy the suspect hit him in the face and tried to run over him with a pickup truck. The suspect was identified, later located and arrested.

Peculiar

02/05/17 13:39 BRIAR ROAD, PECULIAR

On January 5, 2017 a deputy responded to South Briar Road, Peculiar for a reported disturbance. An investigation revealed that an assault had occurred but the victims did not wish to pursue charges.

Raymore

02/02/17 12:04 FREDERICK LN, RAYMORE

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 at approximately 1216 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of South Frederick Lane in Raymore in regards to a report of a domestic disturbance. A deputy spoke with the victim, who stated that the suspect attempted to take her infant child and also struck her. Victim did not report any injuries and none were observed. The suspect left the scene prior to arrival.

West Line

02/01/17 06:06 BEARD ST, WEST LINE

On February 1, 2017 at about 0609 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Beard Street, in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival a deputy contacted the victim who told a deputy someone entered his residence and stole debit cards and medication. A suspect was not identified.