Cass County community calendar

February and March

Children’s events at

the Harrisonville library,

400 E. Mechanic St.

Feb. 16 — 3:30 p.m.: Chocolate Olympics for grades 6 through 12. Participate in a variety of chocolate challenges, such as relay races and chocolate puzzles.

Feb. 18 — 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Playtime for children. A variety of engaging activities will be available for families to enjoy.

March 11 — 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Celebrate Seuss. Stories, games and activities to celebrate one of the most popular children’s authors.

March 16 — 3:30 p.m.: Young adult movie “E.T.” will be screened at the library for those in grades 6 through 12.

Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.

Feb. 10

Free health screening

9–11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville library, 400 E. Mechanic St.

No appointment necessary. Fasting preferred. Screenings include: blood pressure, blood oxygen, blood sugar.

For more info, call Kacee Baldwin, 816-619-3000.

Feb. 10, 11, 12

Ray-Pec High’s “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson”

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday — Academy Theater, south high school, 20801 S. School Road, Peculiar

The rock musical, “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson,” will be performed by students.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. To make a reservation, call 816-892-3999 ext. 2400. The show is rated PG-13.

Feb. 11

Chili cook-off fundraiser

1–3 p.m. — High Blue Wellness Center, 16400 N. Mullen Road, Belton

Benefits the BackSnack program at Belton and Ray-Pec schools.

Feb. 12

Historical society’s “The life and unknown stories of Abe Lincoln”

2 p.m. — Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

Relive Lincoln’s life from his birth to his death. Artifacts, memorabilia, pictures and little-known stories will be shared, as will a re-creation of the president’s box in Ford’s Theatre on the night of Lincoln’s death.

Feb. 14

Raymore Historical Society meeting

7 p.m. — Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

The meeting will feature Jim Beckner speaking about “The History of Washington Township: Grandview, Hickman Mills & Old Santa Fe.”

All are welcome. The museum is ADA accessible.

Feb. 14

Cass County Civil War roundtable

7 p.m. — Pearson Hall, Harrisonville library: 400 E. Mechanic St.

Michael Monaco, a Chief’s sideline physician and expert on Civil War medicine, will present a program that will include period instruments and medicines.

For more info, call Jim at 816-322-3736.

Feb. 14

Piano bar

6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 102 S. Independence St.

James Cockman will serve as the event’s pianist. RSVP by calling 816-380-5271.

Feb. 14

Alzheimer’s support group

6:30–8 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

For more info, contact Jeanne Reeder at jeanne.reeder@alz.org. Or call the 24-hour info and support line: 800-272-3900.

Feb. 16

Diabetes support group planning session

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

This meeting will be the group’s planning meeting. Guests are encouraged to bring ideas to assist with planning the programs for 2017.

For more info, call Liz Whelan at 816-380-5888, ext. 6010.

Feb. 17

Free health screenings

9–11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 Locust St., Harrisonville

Feb. 19

Glenwild Cemetery Association meeting

2 p.m. — West Line Community building.

Feb. 21

American Sewing Guild

9 a.m. — Harrisonville Family Center, 2601 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville

Charity sewing for local hospital. This is an all day event; feel free to drop in. Call Lyla for info at 816-210-3822.

Feb. 25

Fundraiser for Saylor Johnson’s family

3–7 p.m. — Trade Fair Mall, 2301 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Poker tournament for $40 donation. Chili dinner for $10. $0.25 to enter a cake walk.

To sponsor or donate, call 816-724-6459.

April 1

Cass County job fair & business expo

9 a.m.–noon — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave.

Organizers are now accepting vendor registration. More than 300 job seekers attended last year’s event.

For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American

Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings

7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

