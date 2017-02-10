Pirates place third in conference swim meet

As far as Belton swimming coach Martijn Keltner was concerned, the Pirates gave it their all at the Suburban Blue Conference girls swim meet. They just ran into a buzz saw in Kearney.

Belton finished a respectable third in the meet last week at the Gladstone Community Center, but like the rest of the league the Pirates were left in Kearney’s wake. Kearney almost ran the table, winning two of the three relays and all but one individual race as it easily defended its league title.

Kearney racked up 570 team points, followed by Platte County with 463 and the Pirates with 407.

“We swam well (in the preliminaries last Friday), we moved up a little bit but we don’t have the top-end depth like they do,” Keltner said. “They got three, four girls in the top eight a lot of times and we’re just squeezing two, maybe three.”

Belton had nine swimmers reach last Saturday’s finals, and seven of them medaled in two events. Gabby Stoddard placed third in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke, Mikaela Aurand took third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly, and Jaylee Steinman was fourth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle.

In addition, Camille Ankenbrand was fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 backstroke, Bailee Strickland was sixth in the 200 IM and fourth in the 500 freestyle, Kylie Giacone was seventh 50 free and eighth in the 100 breaststroke, and Sydney Morgan finished eighth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

Belton also had an unusual diving/swimming medal combination from divers Marisa Palmer and Grace Keltner. Palmer placed sixth in the 500 freestyle and Keltner was fifth in the 100 breaststroke after the two broke into the diving finals earlier.

“That’s kind of unique,” Keltner said. “Sometimes you’ll see them swim but never at that high of a level.”

Belton’s highest finished came in the 400 freestyle relay, where the Pirates placed second behind Kearney with a time of 3 minutes, 57.3 seconds. The Pirates placed third in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, which Aurand, Stoddard, Steinman and Bailee Strickland swam in a school-record 1:48.43.

“Our times are there,” Keltner said. “We’re hitting the times we want at the end of the season. I can’t ask much more of our girls.”

PANTHERS PLACE SEVENTH: Raymore-Peculiar placed seventh in the Suburban Gold Conference girls meet, which was also held in Gladstone. The Panthers’ 200 freestyle relay team took fourth and Josephine Haslag placed second in the 200 freestyle consolation final and third in the 100 backstroke consolation final.