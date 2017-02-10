Harrisonville’s defense clamps down on Chicks

For the Harrisonville girls basketball team, the number 40 can signify the difference between winning and losing.

Over the past eight or so years, Harrisonville coach Shawn Gibbs has discovered, the Wildcats have won 97 percent of the games in which they’ve held an opponent to 40 points or less. Give up more than 40 points…

“It drops down to like 20 percent,” Gibbs said. “So that’s our number, and that’s what happened tonight.”

True to form, Harrisonville held Pleasant Hill under 40 points Feb. 3 and came away with a win. But the Wildcats still had to put in some work late to hold off the Chicks 43-36 on Court Warming night at Pleasant Hill.

It was the third win in a row for a 10-8 Harrisonville team that started off the year 1-5 before winning nine of its last 12 games. The biggest reason for the Wildcats’ resurgence, Gibbs said, is their pressing, trapping defense which has helped them meet their 40 over/under.

It was certainly effective against Pleasant Hill, which besides being held under 40 also turned the ball over 21 times.

“We win or lose on our defense,” Gibbs said. “We didn’t play like we can offensively but we guarded well enough to keep it there.”

Harrisonville was good enough offensively to take a 12-5 lead during the first quarter and never trail. Four of those points came from 5-foot-9 sophomore Bailey Kleiwer, who battled inside to lead all scorers with 14 points. Kleiwer missed her freshman year after tearing her ACL and still wears a bulky brace on her right knee.

“Bailey’s having a good year for us,” Gibbs said. “She’s really starting to kind of round into form. She’s not 100 percent back but she’s probably 95, and 95’s pretty good for her.”

Pleasant Hill coach Josh Adamczyk knows a thing or two about dealing with knee injuries. His top guard, 5-7 junior Callie Miller, tore her ACL last summer and missed the Chicks first few games. Just as she was rounding into form, Miller tore another knee ligament in a loss to Odessa Jan. 30. Pleasant Hill also has another injured starter in 5-8 senior Courtney Wesemann.

“We have two starters hurt and missing our best guard,” Adamczyk said. “This was our first game without her and you could see that we struggled a little bit.”

Pleasant Hill still stayed within striking distance most of the game until Harrisonville went on an 6-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter for a 40-29 lead with just under two minutes to play. The Wildcats led 42-32 when Pleasant Hill made it interesting with two quick baskets off turnovers by Shelby Williams. Williams scored a layup off a turnover, and scored again after Taylor Shewmaker stepped in front of a Wildcat pass and fed her the ball. The Chicks were back within 42-36 but would draw no closer.

“These girls never quit,” Adamczyk said. “I never have to worry about them not fighting. I don’t have to say anything to them, they just do it themselves.”

Shae Williams made two three-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored nine points to lead Pleasant Hill which stood 5-11 overall and 2-2 in the MRVC West after the loss. Harrisonville improved to 3-1 in conference play, putting the Wildcats second behind Grain Valley.

“This was a big one for us,” Gibbs said.