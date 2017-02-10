Second-half surge key Belton victory

When the Belton boys’ basketball team is hitting on all cylinders it’s a beautiful sight to see. When they are not, well, it’s a good time to go get a hot dog. At home against Platte County Tuesday night, fans got to see a little of both.

In the first half the uninspired Pirates let Platte County race out to a nine-point lead, before finding their rhythm in the second half. It was ugly, but Belton bounced back for a 59-49 Suburban Blue Conference victory at the Pirates’ gym.

“Honestly, he (Belton coach John Schaefer) said we weren’t following the game plan in the first half, so we shaped it up and got the job done,” said senior Lonnie Harrell.

The second half was another story. The hard-charging Belton Pirates took the lead in the third quarter over Platte County’s Pirates and never looked back.

“If we play hard and shoot the ball well we are pretty dangerous,” said Schaefer. “This group is good and has some skill and they play well together at times and when they do they are fun to watch and put up points in a hurry.”

Kourtni Keith led Belton with 18 points. Joe Lind scored 15 for the Pirates, and Jaden Clark also reached double figures with 12. Belton also got six points from Harrell, four from Sabir Brown and three from Tyrel White.

Harrell, who scored all of his points in the second half, hit a three pointer in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.

“He’s a good athlete who can put it on the deck and get to the rim, but can also shoot three’s,” Schaefer said. “He has hit some that in the late minutes of the game have been daggers to the other team.”

So far this season looks promising for the Pirates. The win over Platte County raised Belton’s overall record to 14-6. The Pirates also and lead the Suburban Blue Conference with a 5-1 mark.

According to Schaefer, the key to a strong finish, and their first conference title since 2015, will be teamwork.

“The stats don’t lie,” Schaefer said. “When we move the ball and share it we are a better team. When we get four guys in double digits we are highly successful. When we just have a couple guys in double digits we are not. It’s got to be a balanced attack and we rely heavily on a team effort.”