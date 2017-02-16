Sheriff’s crime report: Bullets strike home and barn in Raymore and Pleasant Hill

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

02/06/17 13:20 TROTT RD, BELTON

On February 6, 2017 a deputy was dispatched to Trott Road, Belton for a report of a burglary. Victim told deputy that multiple firearms, along with jewelry, were stolen from the residence. No suspects have been identified in this case.

Drexel

02/10/17 22:44 MAIN CITY ROAD, DREXEL

On February 10, 2017 at about 2242 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of 319th and Main City Road in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival a deputy contacted reporting party, who said he believes kids are riding around in vehicles and trying to smash mailboxes. No suspects were identified.

02/11/17 08:59 NELSON RD, DREXEL

On February 11, 2017 a deputy conducted an investigation of property damage to a mail box that occurred at S. Nelson Road, Drexel. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

Freeman

02/08/17 12:03 281ST ST, FREEMAN

On February 8, 2017 at approximately 1205 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. 281st Road outside of Cleveland, to the report of the stealing of a firearm. Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the victim, who stated his Kel-Tec Handgun was stolen from his vehicle some time in the last month.

Garden City

02/07/17 11:10 STATE ROUTE F, GARDEN CITY

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at approximately 1128 hours, a deputy assisted the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) with conducting a residence check at the residence of South State Route F in rural Garden City. Suspect, white female, was taken in to custody by DEA agents on their charges and was transported to a local facility by DEA agents.

02/11/17 10:17 LITTLE ROAD, GARDEN CITY

On February 11, 2017 a deputy conducted an investigation of property damage and harassment that occurred at S. Little Road, Garden City. A mailbox and sandstone sign were damaged. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

02/12/17 19:03 323RD ST, GARDEN CITY

On 02/12/2017, at approximately 1931 hours, a deputy responded to E 323rd Street, Garden City, in reference to suspicious activity. An investigation revealed several mailboxes had been run over however contact was unable to be made with the owners at the time of investigation.

Harrisonville

02/12/17 11:15 275TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On February 12, 2017 a deputy was dispatched to East 275th Street for a reported attempted burglary. A deputy spoke with victim who said that someone attempted to force entry into his barn. No suspect has been identified.

Peculiar

02/06/17 08:04 235TH ST, PECULIAR

On Monday, February 6, 2017 at approximately 0822 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of East 235th Street in rural Peculiar, in regards to a report of stealing. The victim stated that his trailer was broken into sometime between the evening hours on Friday, February 3, 2017 and in the morning. Victim also stated that he had several tools stolen from the trailer. No suspect information is available at this time.

02/10/17 17:34 INTERSTATE 49, PECULIAR

On February 10, 2017 a deputy recovered two cash register drawers that were found on Interstate 49 near Peculiar. The items were recovered and placed in evidence at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

02/11/17 17:11 235TH ST, PECULIAR

On February 11, 2017, a deputy investigated a stealing that occurred at E. 235th in rural Peculiar. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Pleasant Hill

02/06/17 17:34 GRAY DRIVE, PLEASANT HILL

On February 6, 2017 a deputy was dispatched to South Gray Drive, Pleasant Hill, for a report of a possible disturbance. Victim said that a male pointed a gun at him but he did not wish to pursue charges. All involved parties have been identified.

02/11/17 16:20 STATE ROUTE VV, PLEASANT HILL

On February 11, 2017 a deputy responded to East State Route VV, Pleasant Hill, for a report of property damage. Victim said that his barn had been shot causing a hole in the roof. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Raymore

02/11/17 08:47 STATE ROUTE 58, RAYMORE

On Saturday, February 11, 2017 at approximately 0925 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of East State Route 58 in rural Raymore in regards to a report of property damage. The victim stated that an unknown subject fired a bullet into his residence early this morning. No suspect information is available at this time.