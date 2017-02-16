Area news in brief

Educating caregivers of those with mental illness

A NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program in Raymore will begin April 4.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free 12-session education program for family caregivers of adults living with mental illness. Mental illness includes major depression, major anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia.

The course provides a broad perspective that will help parents, spouses, siblings and adult children better understand and support loved ones living with mental illness, while taking care of their own needs.

The course includes:

• Information about major mental illnesses and current research on their biological aspects.

• Information about treatment strategies and prospects for recovery.

• Empathy based on the subjective lived experience of a person living with mental illness.

• Specific skills for communication, problem-solving and handling crises and relapse.

• Coping skills for family caregivers to alleviate worry, stress and emotional overload.

• Guidance on finding appropriate mental health care and supports in the community and how to advocate for them.

Location and time:

Tuesdays, 6:30-9 p.m. — Pathways Behavioral Health, 1010 Remington Plaza, Raymore.

Sign up is required so that adequate materials are available.

Send an email with your name and phone number to: NAMI-Leaders@hotmail.com and you will be called.