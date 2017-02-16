Cass County community calendar

February and March

Children’s events at

the Harrisonville library,

400 E. Mechanic St.

Feb. 18 — 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Playtime for children. A variety of engaging activities will be available for families to enjoy.

March 11 — 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Celebrate Seuss. Stories, games and activities to celebrate one of the most popular children’s authors.

March 16 — 3:30 p.m.: Young adult movie “E.T.” will be screened at the library for those in grades 6 through 12.

Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.

Feb. 17

Free health screenings

9–11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 Locust St., Harrisonville

Feb. 19

Glenwild Cemetery Association meeting

2 p.m. — West Line Community building.

Feb. 21

American Sewing Guild

9 a.m. — Harrisonville Family Center, 2601 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville

Charity sewing for local hospital. This is an all day event; feel free to drop in. Call Lyla for info at 816-210-3822.

Feb. 25

Fundraiser for Saylor Johnson’s family

3–7 p.m. — Trade Fair Mall, 2301 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Poker tournament for $40 donation. Chili dinner for $10. It’s 25 cents to enter a cake walk.

To sponsor or donate, call 816-724-6459.

March 4

St. Sabina community garden workday

10 a.m.–1 p.m. — St. Sabina Catholic Church, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Prep the garden for spring planting. Bring work gloves, shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows. Contact David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or Michelle Rose at 919-624-4407 for more info.

April 1

Cass County job fair and business expo

9 a.m.–noon — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave.

Organizers are now accepting vendor registration. More than 300 job seekers attended last year’s event.

For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420.

April 21

St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction

6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.

To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net.

To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American

Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings

7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to jlondberg@demo-mo.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.