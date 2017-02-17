Archie youth takes first in state Elks Hoop Shoot contest

Kaden Sutton, a student at Archie Elementary School, was a winner in the state round of competition in the Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw shooting contest.

Kaden competed against seven other boys in the 10-11 age division and took first place by making 21 of 25 free throws at the state event, which took place Feb. 4 at Kirkwood Middle School in Kirkwood, Mo. He earned this trip to the state competition by winning local and district contests, which were held in Harrisonville and Kansas City.

Kaden will now advance to the regional finals in Paris, Tenn. on March 11, where he will compete with other winners from Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee as well as Missouri. Regional winners will advance to the finals April 22 in Chicago.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest is open to boys and girls ages 8-13 and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. The Cass County Elks Lodge as well as the state organization sponsored Kaden’s trip to the state competition.