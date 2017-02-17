Sherwood has no answer for Barstow star

With sharp-shooting Nick Miles in its lineup, Sherwood is used to watching one player light up an opponent. The Marksmen just aren’t used to seeing it happen to them.

And none of them had witnessed anything like Barstow’s Jacob Gilyard did to the Marksmen Tuesday night.

Gilyard showed the gathering for Senior Night at the Marksmen’s gym why he’s considered one of the Kansas City area’s top players when he dropped 47 points on the Marksmen, who even with Miles had no answer for his speed or Barstow’s size and suffered a 100-46 beating in a Crossroads conference contest.

Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 senior who has signed with Division-I Richmond, made 20 of 28 shots from the field, including four three-pointers, and went five-for-five from the free-throw line. Eight of his baskets came off mid-court or back-court steals so fast the Marksmen never saw him coming.

“He’s a special player,” Sherwood coach Preston Steinhoff said. “We really just had no answer. I would try to send two guys back on defense and he would still beat those two guys back.”

Gilyard averages around 35 points a game and has eclipsed 50 points before this season, so nights like this aren’t that unusual for him. Same goes for Miles, who’s averaging around 30 points and put up 50 in Sherwood’s double-overtime victory over Kansas City Lutheran last week in the semifinals of the Midway Tournament. Miles tallied 33 points against Barstow, but he and the Marksmen couldn’t match Gilyard’s pace.

“We knew he was going to be good,” Miles said. “We didn’t expect anything different. I wish it could have been me or anyone on the team.”

Sherwood kept it respectable for a quarter, when Miles hit two of his four three-pointers to help keep the Marksmen within 25-15 at the end of the first period. But Barstow’s quickness, and size advantage inside, would take its toll in the second quarter.

Barstow’s trapping full-court pressure led to nine turnovers in the period, many of them caused by Gilyard. He scored 18 points in the second quarter, and when he wasn’t shooting, he was feeding the ball inside to 6-3 forward Spencer Walz and 6-4 center Jonah Horne, who finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Barstow outscored Sherwood 18-4 over the final three minutes of the quarter and the Marksmen trailed 55-27 by halftime. The Knights tallied another 36 points in the third quarter as their lead grew to 40.

“Usually against other teams we can use our quickness,” Steinhoff said. “But tonight they had quickness and they had height and we couldn’t balance that out.”

Sherwood also had to deal with the absence of No. 2 scorer and leading rebounder Elijah Johnson, who was home sick with the flu. Steinhoff said had had four players sick last week from an influenza B bug that’s been spreading through the school.

“We’ve been down and we’ve been depleted,” Steinhoff said. “But to keep fighting like we did I was still proud of the guys. I didn’t see any quit in us tonight.”

While Gilyard’s performance was memorable, Steinhoff said the Marksmen plan to put the loss behind right away and focus on the upcoming Class 3 District 13 tournament at Versailles. Sherwood, which stood 14-8 after the loss, had two games left before opening district play Tuesday against Cole Camp. The Marksmen are seeded sixth in the eight-team district.

“We need to learn from some of the mistakes tonight because they are a good team and we’re going to face some good teams in districts,” Steinhoff said. “”I do think we have a chance to win a district championship.”

MARKSMEN GIRLS WIN: Katy Mouse scored 20 points to lead Sherwood’s girls to a 50-42 victory over Barstow.

After a 6-6 tie in the first quarter, Sherwood took a 23-22 lead at the half and broke the game open with a 14-2 run in the third quarter. Mouse scored six of her points in the period as the Marksmen raced out to a 41-28 lead.

Sherwood maintained its double digit lead until Barstow’s Charnia Anderson hit back-to-back three-pointers with less than a minute left in the game. Anderson led Barstow with 20 points.

Sherwood will meet Holden on Monday in the first round of the Class 3 District 13 girls tournament at Versailles. The Marksmen are seeded fourth in the district.