Sheriff’s crime report: Homeowner reports bullet striking home

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

02/15/17 13:46 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE, BELTON

On Feb. 15, a deputy conducted an investigation of passing a bad check that occurred at Country Club Drive in Belton during an estate sale. The company running the estate sale stated they received a check on a purchase that was fraudulent.

02/16/17 19:02 192ND ST, BELTON

On Feb. 16 at approximately 1905 hours, a deputy was dispatched to East 192nd Street in Belton in reference to a disorderly subject. The investigation resulted in the removal of one subject from the residence and the issuance of a trespass warning.

02/17/17 12:21 199TH ST, BELTON

On Feb. 17 at approximately 1300 hours, a deputy was dispatched to East 199th Street in Belton in reference to property theft. The investigation revealed the home owner had mail stolen from their mailbox. A suspect has been identified in this case.

Creighton

02/15/17 21:37 500 BLOCK OF 2ND ST, CREIGHTON

On Feb. 15, a deputy investigated an animal complaint of an aggressive dog in the 500 block of Second Street in Creighton. The persons involved in this incident have been identified.

02/18/17 21:05 SHORT ST., CREIGHTON

On Feb. 18 at approximately 1911 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Short Street in Creighton in reference to a 3-year-old not breathing. Upon arrival, the boy was responsive. The deputy assisted emergency services. The boy was transported by life flight to Childrens Mercy for further observation.

Drexel

02/13/17 08:51 400 BLOCK OF 2ND ST., DREXEL

On Feb. 13 at approximately 0924 hours, a deputy responded to the 400 block of Second Street in Drexel in reference to assisting EMS with a possible combative patient. Upon arrival, the residence was determined to be in Bates County. Deputies stood by to assure the safety of EMS personnel until Bates County deputies arrived on scene.

East Lynne

02/15/17 04:35 CAMP BRANCH RD, EAST LYNNE

On Feb. 15 at approximately 0450 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the front office of the Sheriff's Office regarding a walk-in report of threats. The deputy made contact with the victim who stated someone drove by and shot at his girlfriend’s house.

Garden City

02/19/17 11:38 275TH ST., GARDEN CITY

On Feb. 19, a deputy investigated a report of a burglary at East 275th Street in Garden City. The victim told the deputy the back door to the residence had been broken.

Harrisonville

02/14/17 11:28 STATE ROUTE 7, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 14 at approximately 1110 hours, a deputy responded to the front lobby of the Sheriff's Office located at 2501 W. Mechanic St. in Harrisonville in reference to a peace disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the victim who stated his neighbor had been spitting on his mailbox. One suspect has been identified at this time.

02/14/17 15:17 CLAY/SOUTH INDEPENDENCE, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 14 at approximately 1517 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at Clay Street and Independence Avenue in Harrisonville on a white Honda CRV. The passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody on an active Harrisonville municipal warrant for possession of a controlled substance

02/14/17 16:24 PLAZA DR/COMMERCIAL, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 14 at approximately 1624 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop at Plaza Drive and Commercial Street in Harrisonville on a white Ford Escort for non-working brake light. The driver was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and driving while revoked. The passenger was taken into custody on an active Harrisonville municipal warrant.

02/16/17 02:16 2/BENNETT, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 16 at approximately 0217 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on State Route 2 at South Bennett Road. The investigation revealed the male driver to be driving under the influence of drugs. He was arrested for DWI- Drugs, Driving while suspended, and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

02/16/17 05:38 267/BLINKERLIGHT, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 16, a deputy conducted an investigation of a motor vehicle accident at 267th and Blinker Light Road. Upon having Harrisonville Police Department conduct a residence check, it was found that the vehicle involved was stolen. An area check was conducted for the driver with negative contact, and the vehicle was towed to Harrisonville Police Department at their request.

02/16/17 10:50 ORCHARD PL, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 16 at approximately 1054 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Orchard Place in Harrisonville for a report of a burglary.

02/16/17 18:41 2501 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE

On Feb. 16 at approximately 1845 hours, a deputy responded to the lobby of the Sheriff's Office in reference to a walk-in report. The investigation revealed property was stolen from a vehicle parked in the court parking lot between the hours of 1000 and 1700. A person of interest has been identified at this time.

Lake Annette

02/16/17 16:49 CURLY LN, LAKE ANNETTE

On Feb. 16, a deputy investigated an assault that occurred at Curly Lane in Lake Annette. A male was assaulted during the incident. A suspect has been identified in this case.

Lee’s Summit

02/19/17 17:18 WHITBY DR, LEE'S SUMMIT

On Feb. 19 at approximately 1808 hours, a deputy responded to the area of Whitby Drive in Lee's Summit in reference to a property damage investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted the homeowner who stated a bullet had struck the south wall of his residence. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Pleasant Hill

02/14/17 14:26 EAST 181ST ST., PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 14 at approximately 1427 hours, a deputy was dispatched to East 181st Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of an assault. The victim said she had been assaulted by a male subject who was identified, located, taken into custody and transported to the Cass County jail.

02/16/17 07:56 HUBACH HILL RD, PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 16, a deputy responded to Hubach Hill Road in Pleasant Hill for a report of an assault that had occurred in December 2016. A suspect has been identified.

02/16/17 17:15 EAST 175TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On Feb. 16 at approximately 173.4 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence on East 175th Street in rural Pleasant Hill. The investigation was in regard to a report of stealing from a building. The victim stated that several items were stolen from a shed on his property. No suspect information is available at this time.