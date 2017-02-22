Intoxicated suspect allegedly injures woman in shooting

One woman was injured in an apparent random shooting in Belton last week.

Thomas Sanders allegedly opened fire with a rifle toward the Alcoholics Anonymous building, at 500 N. Scott Ave. in Belton. He was arrested and charged Feb. 15 with second-degree assault

Sanders’ blood-alcohol level was reportedly .195 percent, more than twice the legal limit, according to court documents. Sanders told investigators that he had consumed “four or five shots of whiskey.”

The victim, a female, had been inside the building when she and others heard gunshots. When they left to investigate, the woman was shot in the leg.

“The gentleman who it would appear perpetrated this shot (with) several different rounds, in several different directions, and one (bullet) happened to hit her,” said Lt. Brad Swanson with the Belton Police Department.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later released. Bond was set at $10,000 in Sanders’ case.