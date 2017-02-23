Just imagine a day without immigrants

In case you missed it, Feb. 17 of this year was a Day Without Immigrants. Apparently the purpose of the day was to call attention to all the foreign-borne folks in our nation. I don’t know how many people in our country are immigrants, but I read somewhere that there about 40 million or so.

If the population of the United States is about 300 million, that would mean that roughly 13 percent of our citizens came here from another country. But just to put things into perspective, the vast majority of us are direct descendents of immigrants. We are a nation of immigrants.

Why all this sudden concern for the recognition of people who chose to come to this country? Why was it necessary for people to skip work or school or whatever else they were doing in order to march and carry signs?

I’m guessing that some of this concern stems from President Trump’s executive order to put a temporary hold on allowing people from certain countries to enter our nation. Note that the order did not call for a permanent ban, it called for a temporary hold.

There are seven nations that had previously been identified by Barack Obama as threats to us. Those nations are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Remember, please, that the purpose of the order was to hold up immigration from those nations until a proper method could be devised to separate the people who have a legitimate reason to be here from the terrorists.

This is a matter of national security and the entire thing has been utterly blown out of proportion. The president did not target any particular race or creed or religion. He targeted seven nations that harbor terrorists who want to destroy our country.

After hearing from some of the participants in last week’s observance, one might conclude that we are in some way infringing upon the rights of our immigrants. Naturally the news media found some who were fired from their jobs for not showing up for work that day. What a concept — getting fired for not showing up.

As a nation, we are blessed to have people who want to come here. America is still considered the land of opportunity and a fresh start and a chance to better one’s self. We wouldn’t be the country we are without these good, decent, hard-working people who have chosen to be citizens here.

Somehow, in all the hype about immigration, there are those oinf the media who have failed to distinguish immigrants from illegal aliens. Calling a criminal nothing more than an undocumented immigrant is an insult to the American justice system. People who have illegally entered our country are not entitled to be here. The law should be upheld and they should be deported forthwith.

This is not a matter of being prejudiced in any way, shape or form. To me, the issue is simple: either a person is in this country legally or not. Period. Just because we have had eight years of a blind eye to the problem does not justify us allowing 11 million or so undocumented workers to flaunt the law.

Just to set the record straight, I feel obliged to offer a personal note here. I have had, on several occasions, the opportunity to interact with immigrants from south of our border. I have to say, without reservation, that each and every one of them are good people, and I am all the better for having met them.

I can’t imagine a day without immigrants, can you?

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and his email address is dcoffelt@coffeltlandtitle.com.