No parking will be allowed on section of Elm Street, board says

In an effort to improve public safety in front of Harrisonville High School, aldermen on Tuesday night voted unanimously to disallow parking on a part of Elm Street near school grounds.

The amended ordinance was approved nearly six months after a 14-year-old high school student was struck by a swerving vehicle that was heading west on Elm Street near North Halsey Avenue. Corey Turner died shortly after the accident on Aug. 23.

The eight-member board of aldermen, along with the mayor and city attorney, spent about a half hour discussing a proposed ordinance, which called for no parking at any time on certain sections of the south side of Elm Street, as well as sections of the north side of Elm Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while school is in session.

Harrisonville Mayor Brian Hasek said vehicles parked on both sides of Elm Street on high-traffic days has been a challenge in the past. Hasek said the city has also added a stop sign in the area since the fatal accident.

A staff report to the board said letters to the residents in the area were mailed last month advising them of the possible upcoming changes to parking.

The staff report also said the Harrisonville Cares Coalition identified parking on the street in front of the school as an area of concern.

At least two board members during the meeting, Judy Bowman and Josh Stafford, suggested that the parking situation was “a safety issue” as opposed to a convenience issue for drivers, students and residents living in the area. Bowman said she supported recommendations from the police chief and public works director to establish no parking zones on both sides of the street at all times to prevent accidents.

“If they think that this is what we need to prevent the loss of another life of a student in our city, then I think we need to step back and look at it from a safety perspective and not just a convenience perspective,” Bowman said.

After further discussion, the board voted 8-0 to amend the ordinance, limiting the section to no parking at any time on both sides of Elm Street from North Price Avenue to North Halsey Avenue.

The proposed ordinance, with the amendment, was adopted shortly after a second reading and was set to go into effect immediately.

In other business:

• The Harrisonville police department will soon have two new sport utility vehicles to add to its fleet after alderman approved the purchase. The board voted 7-1 on a resolution to allow the city administration to execute an agreement with Max Ford to buy two 2017 police interceptor SUVs for $57,484.56.

• The board also considered and unanimously approved a plan to update the city’s floodplain management ordinance to keep up with requirements by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.