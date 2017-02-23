Harrisonville school news

Students of the Month selected

Seniors Aubrey Valentich and Elijah Hart are the February Students of the Month at Harrisonville High School. The school faculty chose them for their character, citizenship and academics.

Valentich is the daughter of Steve and Connie Valentich and Jennifer Valentich. Her school activities include Music Makers, Student Council, Students Against Destructive Decisions, National Honor Society and Science Club. She also is the activities director for Key Club and a student representative to the HHS Bright Futures Council.

Outside of school, Valentich is active in her church and serves as a worship leader at Antioch Southern Baptist Church. She plans a double-major in biology and Spanish at the University of Kansas and aspires to be an orthopedic surgeon.

Hart, the son of Michael and Sharon Hart, is president of the debate squad and executive treasurer for Student Council at Harrisonville High. Outside of school he is involved in martial arts — with a second-degree black belt in hapkido — plays pool and serves as an assistant teacher for children’s church.

Hart has signed a six-year contract with the U.S. Navy to work in the nuclear field.

Three bound for state FBLA contest

Three Harrisonville High School students have qualified for the State FBLA Contest with top finishes at the district-level competition at the University of Central Missouri.

Those earning a trip to State were Nick McCleave, first in Accounting II, third in Agribusiness and fifth in Business Calculations; Cheyenne Yates, fifth in Accounting II; and Garrett Lukenbill, third in Business Law.

Students who placed but did not qualify for state in other events were Caleb Dreyer and Ayllip Khieu, second in Entrepreneurship; Mallory Kimbell and Yates, fourth in Graphic Design; Lukenbill, second in Impromptu Speaking; and Tiffany Hartzler, fifth in Job Interview.

State qualifiers include those who finish in the top five in categories with written tests and the top place finisher in performance events. State FBLA will be held April 2-4 in Springfield.

Major Saver raises nearly $17,000

The Harrisonville Public School Foundation and Harrisonville School District raised 16,882.75 through the Major Saver fundraiser earlier this school year. Students raised the money by selling the restaurant and entertainment discount cards.

Proceeds are split equally between the foundation and the participating schools. Harrisonville Early Childhood Center earned $1,890; Harrisonville Elementary received $4,350; and McEowen Elementary earned $2,193.75.

The foundation will use its share for programming that includes the Excellence in Academics program, teacher grants and Advanced Degree Teacher Initiatives.