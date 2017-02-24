Belton sends off seniors with 76-72 win over Ray-South

At most schools, coaches hope that senior night doesn’t occur in a must-win situation. That thought never occurred to Belton boys’ basketball coach John Schaefer Monday night when the Pirates lined up five seniors against last year’s conference champs, Raytown South.

The stakes were huge.

A win would make the Pirates’ next game at Grandview a showdown for the Suburban Blue Conference championship. A loss would bounce them into a tie for second place.

“I tell our guys all the time that you are only as good as your seniors,” Schaefer said. “Tonight, they did what we have been preaching all season.”

When it was all over, seven Belton seniors combine for 67 points in a 72-76 win over the Cardinals.

“Every one of my seniors played,” said Schaefer. “We have seven of them and every one of them got into the game. We got great minutes from guys off the bench who don’t play a lot.”

Joe Lind led the offensive effort with 29 points, while Lonnie Harrell physically battled Ray-South’s Robert Wesley for dominance on the boards.

“It was real aggressive,” said Harrell. “Especially in the second half.”

Characterizing the second half as aggressive would be an understatement. Before the final horn, five Pirates and five Cardinals fouled out of the game.

“There was a little bit of jawing going on, and the fans did the same. It was a great atmosphere,” Schaefer said.

That’s an easy observation with a win. The Cardinal bench may have had a different perspective.

In addition to Lind’s 29, Harrell chipped in 15 points, Kourtni Keith scored seven, Sean Weston and Sabir Brown had six each, Nick Bilyeu and Tyrell White both had five and Jaden Clark three.

Over the last three years, this Belton senior class has brought its own brand of fun and athleticism to each game. Win or lose they play fast, loose, and with a lot of heart.

“As big of a pain in the rear these guys are at times, and they push you to the limit, at the same time they are really good fun kids to be around,” said Schaefer.

Reflecting on his last game on the home hardwood, Lind reflected on what will be missed by these Pirate seniors.

“I will miss the student section, and Rob Elkins the announcer. And those rims, oh man I love those rims. I was a sophomore when they put them on and I have made so many shots on them.”

Belton will begin postseason play next week in the Class 5 District 13 tournament at Lee’s Summit High School. The Pirates are seeded second in the five-team district and will play Lee’s Summit North at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.