Williams, Huckabee join 1,000-point club in SCA’ s district victory

In a rare feat, two teammates hit the 1,000-point mark for their careers in the same game Tuesday night.

Seniors General Williams and Sam Huckabee both reach the milestone in third-seeded Summit Christian Academy’s 78-56 win over Cristo Rey in the Class 3, District 14 quarterfinal at O’Hara.

“It’s funny because me and Sam were club teammates,” Williams said. “We started in sixth grade, went to seventh or eighth grade. So to be able to go to high school and connect with him, and for us to both hit that milestone on the same day, it’s pretty cool.”

“Me and G have been together for a long time,” Huckabee said. “We’ve always played together, and tonight we both hit 1,000, which is very special. I didn’t know G was close to 1,000. I thought he already passed it, but Coach (Jake Kates) didn’t make a real big deal about it, and then he called a timeout and told us, ‘Hey, you both scored 1,000 points. Congratulations.’”

Williams, along with Preston Kliewer, powered the Eagles’ offense, each scoring 23 points. Williams scored most of his points getting to the basket and pushing SCA in transition.

“Preston is just having a phenomenal year for us,” Kates said. “Both of those guys—right at their average: 23. When those guys are doing it together, and then you throw in Sam and a couple of the other guys, we never usually struggle to score. It’s our motivation at the other end the floor that sometimes gets us in trouble.”

Huckabee add 12 points, six in each half.

With SCA up 14-12 in the closing minute of the first quarter, Jacob Morgan started a 22-4 run that boosted the Eagles with a three-pointer. Kliewer and Williams capped the run by doing what the Eagles do best: get out in transition. After making a three-pointer assisted by Williams, Kliewer came up with a steal and passed it off for a Williams layup to put the lead to 36-16 with 2:29 left in the second quarter.

Morgan finished the game with 11 points.

SCA kept the pressure up at the third quarter and expanded the cushion to 57-25, only allowing one bucket in the first four and a half minutes of the quarter.

Then they let off a little, and Cristo Rey went on a spurt to cut the lead to 62-45.

“I was a little disappointed with losing focus, but we regained it,” Kates said.

Kliewer rattled off 10 straight points, and Williams added a layup in transition to push the lead to 74-45. Williams added six assists on the night.

“Same as the rest of our games this year,” Williams said of his mindset, “go out, be aggressive, try to get my teammates involved, and I think I did a good job of that tonight.”

The Eagles earned a rematch in the semifinals Thursday night against Barstow, the team that ended their season last year. SCA beat Barstow 68-60 earlier in the year after losing twice to them last season, including a 71-47 drubbing in the district semifinal.