Cass County schools

FBLA creates spirit

Sherwood Future Business Leaders of America invited the student body to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of FBLA as well as FBLA Week.

To start the week on Feb. 6, members dressed in their favorite M&M color since the Mars Company is celebrating 75 years of M&M’s candy. FBLA members were encouraged to post their favorite FBLA memory to the group’s Facebook page, and during lunch students could play an M&M guessing game. Shy Janssen and Dakota Sanders placed the winning guesses.

The District 10 Leadership Conference was held Feb. 7 at University of Central Missouri, where 21 Sherwood members competed in 19 events, attended leadership workshops and voted for next year’s district. Tayler Gardner campaigned for district president.

The following students placed in the top five in their events: Logan Carter and Megan Dawson, fifth in Banking and Financial Systems; Josh Fisher, second in Introduction to Business Communication and fourth in Introduction to Business; Tayler Gardner, fourth in Future Business Leader; and Lili Patterson, second in Intro to Parli Pro.

Fisher and Patterson will advance to the State Leadership Conference in April.

Members and students not attending the conference were encouraged to wear professional attire to school

On Feb. 8, students dressed in their favorite sports team attire to show how teamwork plays a vital role in the workplace. Feb. 9 was pajama day for a theme of “If You Snooze You Lose.”

The week concluded on Feb. 10 with FBLA Spirit Day. Students wore their FBLA T-shirts or blue and gold. FBLA members stopped by adviser Melissa Everhart’s room during home room to make a root beer float — a tradition during FBLA Week.

Throughout the week members looked for students outside FBLA who participated in the spirit days. One boy and one girl, Lynnlee Parrott and Jake Hughes, were deemed most spirited. Two teachers also were selected: Megan Dohrman and Tara Carter. Winners were invited to make a float with the FBLA members.