Belton crowns two champions at state wrestling meet

With only four qualifiers, Belton didn’t have the biggest contingent at the Class 3 state wrestling tournament. But the Pirates certainly made the most out of what they had.

All four Pirates brought home medals, including two state championships, and their four-man team stood in sixth place at the end of the three-day tournament last week at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. That’s down from last year when the Pirates tied for fourth for their best finish in school history, but Belton coach Cody Newman was hardly disappointed.

“That’s a huge accomplishment there,” Newman said. “The team that took seventh (Willard) qualified eight guys this year and the team we tied for fourth last year (Fort Zumwalt South) took eighth and they had 10 guys. We beat two teams that were with us competing for a state trophy and we beat them with only four qualifiers.”

Belton’s state champions were Braden Bradley and Robert Weber, both of whom were state medalists last season. Bradley, a sophomore, won the 106-pound division championship with a 9-3 decision over James Freitag of Kearney in final. Bradley had already beaten Freitag twice before during the season on his way to a 43-6 record. His biggest challenge came in the first round, where he needed overtime to get past Kolton Sanders of Neosho.

“I was really proud of Braden,” Newman said of Bradley, who finished fourth at 106 as a freshman. “He was a returning state medalist so he got to see it last year, but it’s a little bit different sitting in the stands and watching the state finals than wrestling in it.”

Weber, a finalist last year at 138 pounds as a junior, won the 152-pound weight class with a 5-3 decision over Tristan Lineberry of Grain Valley in the final. Weber’s biggest challenge came in the semifinals, where he escaped with a 3-2 decision over Markkel Moore of Carthage. Weber finished the year with a 31-4 record.

He wrestled consistently the whole tournament,” Newman said. “He really didn’t have any issues. The kid from Grain Valley was super tough.”

Belton also had senior Malik Clayborn place third at 220 pounds with a sudden-victory over Julian Richardson of Republic in the third-place match. Malik qualified for state as a freshman but was sidelined by injuries the past two seasons.

And Joe Biondo, a junior who lost in state-qualifying bubble matches at districts his first two seasons, placed sixth after losing to Dawson Sickemeier of Union 9-5 in the fifth-place match. Biondo lost a tough 4-3 decision in the semifinals to Nikolas Chavez of Willard - the same wrestler who beat Weber in overtime in last year’s 138 final.

“He wrestled his butt off and I’m glad he got to experience (state),” Newman said. “That’s something that should motivate him next year is that he was one point away from being in the state finals.”

TWO MEDALISTS FOR HARRISONVILLE: Braden Danner and Austin Campbell brought home medals for Harrisonville in the Class 3 tournament. Danner, 34-5, placed fourth at 160 pounds after getting pinned by Jacob Orsay of Ladue Horton Watkins in the third-place match. Campbell placed fifth at 285 pounds, beating Bronnie Kinser of McDonald County 1-0 in fifth place match.

ROOSTERS’ LIGHTFOOT SECOND: Cole Lightfoot of Pleasant Hill took second place at 170 pounds in the Class 2 tournament. Lightfoot, 45-4, was pinned in the final by Britt Wilson of Mexico, who finished with a 51-0 record.