Man facing more charges after Belton road rage shooting

A 30-year-old Kansas City man is facing more felony charges four months after police said he was involved in the shooting death of another driver on Prospect Avenue in Belton.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office filed three charges against Tajudeen B. Osagie in February, including first-degree involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Osagie was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday, but online court records said he failed to appear. A warrant was issued Thursday for his arrest.

Police believe Osagie recklessly shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident on Oct. 18. Court documents filed recently indicated that both drivers were armed.

Shortly after the investigation was launched by Belton police in October, Osagie was initially charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in November.

A spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Osagie was arrested in October in connection to the shooting death and was then extradited to Jackson County in December to face charges in another case. Court records showed Osagie posted bond in Cass County in December.

According to a probable cause statement, witnesses who were riding their bicycles on Prospect Avenue that afternoon told police they saw two men yelling at each other from their vehicles on the side of Prospect Avenue near a railroad bridge.

Osagie was allegedly seen getting out of the driver’s seat of a red car and pointing a handgun at a white AB May van that had pulled off onto the shoulder. The witnesses told police they heard two gunshots. The driver in the white van who died in the shooting was identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Friend.

Court documents said Friend, a Belton resident, was found in the driver’s seat of the van with a head wound. Friend died two hours after he was taken to a hospital.

Authorities found that the red car captured in surveillance images looked identical to a red 2003 Hyundai Tiburon owned by Osagie, who was a suspect an alleged assault report from Oct. 14.

Police said Osagie had initially denied any involvement in the incident during an interview on Oct. 24.

Court documents said Osagie later admitted he was driving the red Hyundai car south on Prospect Avenue on Oct. 18 after police told him they found surveillance video showing Friend’s van “chasing” Osagie’s red Hyundai car.

Osagie told police that the Oct. 18 incident started after he had passed a white van that was moving slowly and weaving. The defendant said he tried to accelerate away from the van when he noticed the other driver tailgating him. He told police that the driver in the van flipped him off, pointed a gun and then blocked his driving path. Both vehicles came to a stop near a railroad bridge. At one point, Osagie told police that the other driver yelled a racial slur.

The probable cause statement said Osagie told investigators he grabbed a pistol underneath his passenger seat when he saw the driver of the van pointing a gun at him. Court documents said that Osagie told police he got out of his car and fired one shot at the other driver, who was later identified as Friend. The defendant said he drove away when he saw the van moving, thinking it was leaving.

Police said they found two shell casings at the scene where Osagie’s car was parked, but were unable to find the pistol Osagie allegedly used in the shooting. They also said they found a loaded black Ruger 40 caliber pistol and a holster on the driver’s side floorboard of Friend’s van. Court records said the gun belonged to Friend.

Cass County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Butler declined to comment on the pending case. Osagie’s attorney, Garrett Solomon, also declined to comment on Thursday.

Online court records said Osagie pleaded guilty in 2014 to four counts of second-degree assault in Jackson County, served four months in prison and was ordered to complete three years of probation. Court records indicated that his probation was suspended in September after he allegedly violated the terms. A bench trial was scheduled March 3 in that case.