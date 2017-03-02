Fatal wreck reported on Interstate 49 near Peculiar

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 23-year-old woman from Belton died Wednesday afternoon after a serious two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Cass County.

The accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. south of the exit for Peculiar around mile marker 166. The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Collin Stosberg, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Stosberg said the woman was driving an SUV with two children inside. Police believe speeding was a factor in the crash.

“One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, overtook and struck the other one in the rear, causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn several times,” Stosberg said.

Police said the woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was thrown from the SUV.

Authorities said the children were restrained in child seats but had minor injuries as a result of the crash. The children were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The identity of the woman who died has not yet been released pending family notification, police said.

Stosberg said the driver of the other vehicle had serious injuries and was airlifted to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Police were still investigating the crash late Wednesday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.