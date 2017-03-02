Cass County community calendar

March

Children’s events at

the Harrisonville library,

400 E. Mechanic St.

March 11 — 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m.: Celebrate Seuss. Stories, games and activities to celebrate one of the most popular children’s authors.

March 16 — 3:30 p.m.: Young adult movie “E.T.” will be screened at the library for those in grades 6 through 12.

Wednesdays — Children’s storytime: classic stories and new titles for preschool-age children. 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tuesdays — Storytime for children between 18 and 36 months. 11 a.m.

March 3

First Friday Coffee at Harrisonville Christian School

7:30-9 a.m. — Harrisonville Christian School, 1202 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Announcements, networking and breakfast included.

First Friday Lunch & Learn

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

This month’s free event will focus on business education and preventing employee litigation. Box lunches will be provided by Thyme for Seasoning. An RSVP is requested at www.thehroffice.com or by emailing Simon Casas at simon@thehroffice.com.

March 4

St. Sabina community garden workday

10 a.m.–1 p.m. — St. Sabina Catholic Church, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Prep the garden for spring planting. Bring work gloves, shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows. Contact David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or Michelle Rose at 919-624-4407 for more info.

March 9

Cass County Coalition of Chambers luncheon

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Rock Island BBQ, 400 First St., Pleasant Hill

Hear updates from the cities, chambers and the county. Lunch will be $12 per person. RSVP by calling 816-540-2070 or emailing phillmochamber@gmail.com.

March 9-11

Informational meetings for future volunteers of Powell Gardens

10 a.m.-noon, March 9-10 and 9:30-11:30 a.m., March 11 — 1609 NW Highway 50, Kingsville

Powell Gardens is seeking volunteers to assist with adult and student programing this spring, summer and fall and for a variety of new important roles at the gardens. Prospective volunteers interested in the volunteer program are asked attend one of these sessions to learn more about volunteering at Powell Gardens. Contact Kristy Peterson at kpeterson@powellgardens.org.

March 12

Peculiar Lions Club soup and chili luncheon

Noon-3 p.m. — Lions Club Building, 500 Schug Ave., Peculiar

The event also includes a craft and vendor fair. Donations accepted, all proceeds go to fund Ray-Pec Seniors Lions Club Scholarships

Contact Kara at 913-940-1142.

March 17

Community health screenings

9-11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 Locust St., Harrisonville

Cass Regional Medical Center is offering free community health screenings, including blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings, and a total lipid profile, which measures total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. Participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual with water only. No appointments are necessary. Contact Kacee Baldwin 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.

April 1

Cass County job fair and business expo

9 a.m.–noon — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave.

Organizers are now accepting vendor registration. More than 300 job seekers attended last year’s event.

For more information, contact Diane Huckshorn at 816-331-2420.

April 21

St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction

6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.

To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net.

To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American

Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings

7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

