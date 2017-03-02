‘Food, fellowship and fun’: Award-winning catering business in its 20th year

The catering business, owned by Dee-Dee and Greg Stokes, has been in business since 1997.

It’s a Thursday morning in February, and Dee-Dee Stokes is preparing for another full day of work at the catering business she owns in Raymore with her husband, the chef, Greg.

The Stokes’ business, Affordable Elegance Catering, has two events to feed that day, including a business luncheon as well as a lady’s night out event at a local hospital. Dee-Dee says she’ll most likely finish the workday by 8 p.m.. She says it’s not uncommon to cater more than one event a day. In fact, it’s encouraged.

The catering business has been serving the Kansas City metropolitan area for 20 years at weddings, banquets, fundraisers, meeting and other events. For the sixth year in a row, the catering team was recently recognized by TheKnot.com as a winner in the “Best of Weddings” contest.

Dee-Dee and Greg Stokes started dating after a Cinco de Mayo party for a local bank 20 years ago. Greg had set up an on-site fajita bar. Dee-Dee says she was there, too, working the event. Six months after the party, the two married and decided to venture into the catering business together.

Dee-Dee specializes in business management while Greg specializes in “good food.” Dee-Dee, who grew up in Belton, formerly worked in corporate banking and originally did catering as a hobby. Greg started out as a dishwasher and worked his way into fine dining.

Since the Stokes opened Affordable Elegance Catering in 1997, the business has been recognized for delivering what Dee-Dee describes as consistent customer satisfaction. In January, TheKnot.com, a popular wedding planning website, named Affordable Elegance Catering as a winner in its “Best of” 2017 contest, an award they’ve received every year since 2012. They have also been included in The Knot’s “Hall of Fame.”

In the past, the catering business has also been recognized as a “Top 25 under 25” winner in 2011, South Kansas City business of the year and the Raymore Chamber business of the year, according to its website.

Dee-Dee says the recognition they’ve received from their customers and peers is “the best compliment you can get.”

“The best thing for us for this award is that it’s awarded by our clients in what they say about us, either during the process of working with them or shortly after their wedding, they post about their experience,” Dee-Dee said. “We just consistently get the great reviews.”

“The secret to success in this business is to give a person a good meal at a good price and they’ll just keep coming back, so that’s what we set out to do,” Greg added.

With more than 40 years of experience working in food service, Greg says he enjoys making all kinds of different meals. In fact, the catering company says it offers a variety, including Mexican, French, Italian and American food. It also serves vegetarian food.

“Whatever you want to make, as long as it’s good,” Greg said.

Everything is made from scratch, the couple says, which occasionally takes “a small army,” Dee-Dee says. The biggest job they’ve ever done was serving barbecue food to a biker crowd of 4,000 during their stop in Kansas City from Dallas.

And it isn’t just about food. The business says the full customer service experience includes helping people picking out the menu, tableware, linens, bar service and wedding cakes. Whether they’re serving a crowd of 400 or a group of 30, Dee-Dee says they stick with the same process and organization. They measure success in two ways: happy customers and sales.

“My philosophy, too, is that the first thing you sell is yourself,” Dee-Dee explained. “We care about these clients. We get very involved in details. Everybody on this team cares and cares about making that right.”

In 2001, the Stokes bought the building they work in today, and by 2011, they decided to expand when a tenant moved out. Next door to Affordable Elegance Catering, they opened Gregory’s Sunday Brunch, which opens every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant also serves as an event space that can hold up to about 200 people.

The two businesses, Affordable Elegance Catering and Gregory’s Sunday Brunch, are located at 407 and 401 W. Pine St. in Raymore.

The Stokes, who are in their mid-50s, say they don’t plan on retiring any time soon. Between the long hours and events, running a small business, they’ve learned, “isn’t for the faint of heart.” But after 20 years, the two still enjoy what they do.

“We believe that people remember food, fellowship and fun, and I’ve said that for 20 years,” Dee-Dee said. “That’s what is important to people, good food — and plenty of it.”