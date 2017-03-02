Raymore-Peculiar schools

Forensics conference champs

Raymore-Peculiar High School won the conference championship in forensics at the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Tournament in Blue Springs.

Ray-Pec placed first in the individual sweepstakes, second in the overall sweepstakes, and fourth in the debate sweepstakes. The competition was Feb. 17-18.

Individual results:

• Dramatic Interpretation: Austin Moulder, third place; Nate Thurman, seventh.

• Humorous Interpretation: Ella Schnake, second place; Cameron Perry, seventh.

• Duo Interpretation: Ian Fleming and Cameron Perry, fourth place; Trevor Diepenbrock and Logan Daniels, ninth.

• Prose Interpretation: Maddy Herrell, fifth place; India Kittrell, seventh.

• Poetry: Trevor Diepenbrock, second place; Becca Bessette, fourth.

• Storytelling: Logan Daniels, first place; Ella Schnake, second.

• Oratory: Audrey Warters, seventh place.

• International Extemporaneous: Audrey Warters, first place.

• Student Congress: Brenden Lucas, fourth place; Daily Bennett, eighth.

• Policy Debate: Jaden Lanza and Brenden Lucas, first place; Austin Moulder and Dalton Russell, third.

• Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Connor Woodward, sixth place.

New date for heart screenings

The ATS heart screening event has been rescheduled for March 16 at Eagle Glen Intermediate School.

Comprehensive heart screenings for students ages 8 and older are available for $99. The screening is offered in memory of Ja’Leel Freeman, a Ray-Pec High School senior who died in March 2015.

Appointments are available from 5 to 8 p.m. that day. The screening takes about 30 minutes and does not require needles or blood work. The screening includes an EKG and echocardiogram (heart ultrasound) to help diagnose hidden conditions. Pre-registration is required. Go to www.atsheartcheck.com to schedule an appointment.

Discounts are available upon request. For more information, call ATS at 913-735-5760.