Essay winner

Emily Morris (center), a fifth-grader at Eagle Glen Intermediate School, has been recognized by the Prairie Chapter (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) for her first-place entry in the annual American History Essay Contest. The topic was a century of national parks, and Emily discussed why Yellowstone National Park is considered a national treasure. She is pictured with DAR representatives Betty Taylor (left) and Pat Gore.
