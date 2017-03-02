New waterline project, street project move forward in Raymore

The Raymore city council approved contracts for two water and street projects during a lengthy meeting Monday night.

The projects include the installation of the Gore Road waterline and realignment of Kentucky Road. Bills for both projects underwent a second reading and were passed unanimously by the eight-member council.

Earlier this year, the council awarded the Gore Road waterline contract to Leath & Sons, Inc. The project includes the installation of a 16-inch trunk waterline along Gore Road from Washington Street to Kurzweil Road and is set to provide additional connection for the northern portion of the city from Kansas City’s Cass County transmission main, according to a description provided by the city.

Of the 11 bids the city received, Leath & Sons was chosen with a bid of $673,200, the lowest that was offered according to figures provided on the city website.

The ordinance the council unanimously approved Monday authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with Leath & Sons for the project and authorized the city manager to approved change orders within the budget constraints.

City council also voted to amend the 2017 budget to help pay for the new waterline.

For a separate project, the council voted to award a contract to an engineering firm for a street improvement project on Kentucky Road. The city said it recommended Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers P.A. to work on the project for $65,000.

Funding for the project was approved by voters last April. The city said the purpose of the project is to realign the southern portion of Kentucky Road. Work on the road is expected to start in March and end in May, according to a form submitted before the meeting by the public works department.

In other business, the council:

• Unanimously approved a water shutoff intergovernmental agreement between a homeowner living on Kentucky Road and Belton.

• Unanimously approved a budget amendment to upgrade an operating system for the parks and recreation department.

• Unanimously approved a contract award to Piper, Jaffray & Co. to be retained as the city’s independent financial adviser for the next three years.

• Unanimously approved a revised contract between the city and the Raymore Chamber of Commerce.

• Unanimously approved a reallocation of the current Fiscal Year 2017 funding from the prosecuting attorney budgeted within the municipal court department to the new prosecuting attorney department. The changes also include additional funding for computer and software needs.

• Unanimously approved an amendment to the city code to limit requests for jury trials prior to final disposition in municipal court. The city said defendants will have the right to appeal a decision to the circuit court for a new trial.

• Heard a request from property owners at 1214 Kingsland Circle to vacate 5 feet of a 25-foot-wide utility easement in the backyard of their property. During a public hearing, three neighboring homeowners spoke in opposition of the request. After some discussion, council voted 7-1 after the first reading of the bill, with Councilman Derek Moorhead voting no.

• Unanimously approved a first reading of a bill requesting to reclassify the zoning of Heritage Hills, Lots 136 through 157, from a single-family residential district to a single- and two-family residential district.

• Unanimously approved a first reading of a bill seeking approval of the final plat of Westbrook at Creekmoor.

• Unanimously passed a resolution to transfer inactive, delinquent utility accounts to bad debt accounts.

• Unanimously approved a first reading of a bill that would allow the mayor to enter into an agreement for a permanent water main easement and temporary construction easement with Peculiar. The city said Peculiar is in the process of extending a water main from a water tower located at J Highway.