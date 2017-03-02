Belton woman identified after fatal I-49 crash

A Belton woman died after the Jeep she was driving on Interstate 49 struck another vehicle and overturned.

Authorities said Haley McDonald, 24, was ejected from the 2008 Jeep that collided with a 2012 Ford about 2 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-49 near Peculiar. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Collin Stosberg, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said troopers believe speeding was a factor in the crash.

“One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, overtook and struck the other one in the rear, causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn several times,” Stosberg said Wednesday.

Stosberg said a 3-year-old and an infant riding with McDonald had minor injuries and were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

According to the highway patrol, the children were wearing seat belts. McDonald was not.

The driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old man from Minnesota, was airlifted to a hospital with moderate injuries. The man was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.

Reporter Kaitlyn Schwers contributed to this report.