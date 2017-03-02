Hail damage reported at Harrionsville High School

Severe storms on Feb. 28 resulted in some hail damage to Harrisonville homes and the high school, officials said.

Jill Filer, communication director for the school district, said 18 skylights were shattered by the hail at Harrisonville High School during the severe weather. The greenhouse at the Cass Career Center was also hit in the storm, she said. The district said it was getting estimates this week to see how much it would cost to fix the damage.

Harrisonville police made a Facebook post reminding residents to check businesses offering to repair damaged property to avoid any possible scams.

“With severe weather comes less-than-scrupulous individuals who might try to take advantage of you. If you suspect that your car, home, favorite tree, plant, mailbox, etc. was damaged, go through proper channels, or vetted businesses,” the posting read.

“If you aren’t going to go through your insurance, make sure you do checks of any companies that offer to do work on your home (or better yet, seek them out yourself).”